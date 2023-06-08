Fortnite Wilds trailer officially reveals Optimus Prime at Summer Game Fest Live 2023

Optimus Prime is officially joining the world of Fortnite, with the Transformers favorite debuting as part of Chapter Four, season three.

A trailer for the chapter, themed WILDS, was shown at Summer Game Fest Live, which showed characters riding on the back of velociraptors and entering a jungle temple.

In that temple, the ground lit up to show the Autobots logo and was followed by Optimus Prime entering the fray.

The new update features a massive revamp of the game’s map, with the central area falling away to reveal the new WILDS landscape, which seems to have taken inspiration from various forms of popular culture where the inside of the earth has dinosaurs remaining.

Given the latest movie is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the crossover with Fortnite makes sense despite the fact that futuristic, alien robots do not exactly fit with the otherwise primal feel of Chapter Four, season three.

Some may be concerned by leaks that state Optimus Prime is the Tier 100 skin for the new season, which will restrict access for many and result in a lengthy process to unlocking the character, though this is not yet confirmed.

An earlier tease from Epic Games showcased other new skins for the update, consisting of Mariposa, Relik, and Purradise Meowscles, the latter being a half-man, half-cat character, because why not?

Fans will not have to wait long to experience the dinosaurs and Optimus Prime for themselves, as the update drops on Friday, June 9. You can see the release time in your time zone here.

About the author