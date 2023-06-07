The first in-depth look at Fortnite Wilds, the battle royale’s next massive update, is happening as a part of the Summer Game Fest lineup, Geoff Keighley teased today.

Epic Games originally shared a Fortnite teaser trailer on June 6, providing a snippet of what’s to come. Keighley then confirmed the world premiere trailer is happening on Thursday, June 8 at 2pm CT. The big Fortnite reveal will be broadcasted on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and the Summer Game Fest website. Streamers can also sign-up to co-stream the event.

The update will then release on the following day.

As with all season updates, Fortnite Wilds will drastically change the look and feel of the map. The teaser trailer showed what appeared to be a jungle being torn in half by an earthquake. It also had a mysterious Aztec-themed temple.

Related: Fortnite players confused about Epic’s IP rules for Creative 2.0

To add to the intrigue, Epic included a cryptic description alongside the June 6 trailer, which read: “Cracked, but not broken. Overgrown, but not forbidden. Lost, but not forgotten. What lies underneath the surface?”

This could mean there’s a lot more to come in the update, and leaks lean toward the same suggestion too: Dataminer HYPEX has already uncovered a bunch of new features coming in Fortnite Wilds. The map will supposedly have a new Tropical Biome, along with a Desert and a Volcano. Players will also be able to mount Rideable Raptors until they run out of energy, suggesting it could take place in some kind of prehistoric era filled with dinosaurs.

Hype is brewing more and more by the minute. Popular streamers like Nick Eh 30, CouRageJD, and SypherPK couldn’t contain their excitement, and they’re not alone; the teaser has already been seen by close to a million fans.

Tomorrow, the world premiere will likely supersede that again.

About the author