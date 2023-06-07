When does Fortnite Chapter 4, season 3 start? Time, date, leaks, and rumors

Fortnite Chapter Four, season three is almost here, bringing with it a host of new features, a new theme, and more. Epic Games has already started dropping teasers, but when does the new season begin, and what can we expect? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There’s nothing more exciting than a new Fortnite season. While I’ve loved grinding on the rails around cyberpunk-esque MEGA City, I’m more than ready for a change, and it seems we’re getting a pretty big one this season.

With teasers showing the island overrun with plants and vines, something seriously big is about to happen in Fortnite, and we don’t have to wait long to find out the details.

Things are going to look very different in Chapter Four, season three. Image via Epic Games

When does Fortnite Chapter Four, season three start? Date and time

Fortnite Chapter Four, season three is scheduled to start on Friday, June 9. We know this thanks to Epic itself, who confirmed season two’s end date back in April.

The current season of Fortnite Battle Royale now ends on Friday June 9 @ 2 AM ET, a few days later than previously scheduled. pic.twitter.com/Qb7RsJvltO — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 27, 2023

Chapter Four, season two is set to come to a close at 1am CT on June 9, with season three to begin straight after. Check out the list below to see when it starts in your time zone.

CT: 1am

1am PT: 11pm (Thursday, June 8)

11pm (Thursday, June 8) GMT: 6am

6am BST: 7am

7am AEST: 4pm

What is Fortnite Chapter Four, season three’s theme?

Fortnite Chapter Four, season three’s theme is WILDS. Epic has already dropped two teasers for this season, giving us insight into what we can expect when we jump out of the Battle Bus on June 9.

In the first teaser, we see the camera pan through an overgrown area, complete with the sounds of the jungle, like birds and animals. In front of us sits a temple, but before we get a good look at it, it’s gone.

In a second teaser from June 6, we truly get an idea of how big the map changes are likely to be. In this 10-second clip, the ground is seen cracking and crumbling, giving way to reveal a massive overgrown area hidden underneath the ground.

“Cracked, but not broken. Overgrown, but not forbidden. Lost, but not forgotten,” the tweet reads. “What lies underneath the surface?”

Cracked, but not broken. Overgrown, but not forbidden. Lost, but not forgotten.

What lies underneath the surface? 🌱#FortniteWILDS pic.twitter.com/6llfDwAHkz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2023

Fortnite Chapter Four, season three leaks

There are plenty of leaks and rumors swirling around Fortnite season three. Many focus on the map itself and match up with the early glimpses that Epic has given us. A new jungle biome, with volcanic elements, has been rumored, along with palm trees, cactuses, and the addition of mud to slow players down.

Everything we know about Chapter 4 – Season 3 so far 👀



– New Jungle Biome

– Potential new Volcano Elements

– Includes Palm Trees & Cactuses

– New mud on the ground which seems to slow you down



(Information by @HYPEX, @Wensoing & @Sharp_3D) pic.twitter.com/gnbdYipHuc — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 24, 2023

We also got a glimpse of the full battle pass skins thanks to leaker ShiinaBR, including a look at the highly-rumored Optimus Prime Transformers skin. It’s not clear if this will be the tier 100 skin or not, but we imagine there will be some grinding required to get your hands on it.

With Fortnite Chapter Four, season three drawing ever closer, there’s no better time to make sure you have the perfect settings to dominate your opponents. Make sure to check out our guides on the best Fortnite PC settings to give yourself the advantage when things get wild on June 9.

