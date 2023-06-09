Fortnite is welcoming a new season with a lot of new content, and the traditional array of new skins as well.
Leaks have already revealed many of them before Chapter Four, season Three hits. Eight skins were announced by Epic Games for the new season’s Battle Pass, but leaks discovered more interesting and exciting skins we’ll see throughout the season.
Included in the Battle Pass is Optimus Prime, the legendary Transformer and leader of the Autobots, along with Purradise Meowscles who is this season’s Tier 100 skin.
Fortnite Chapter Four, season Three Battle Pass skins
Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite‘s Chapter Four, season Three.
All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Chapter 4, season 3
- Lorenzo — alternative style
- Mariposa — alternative styles
- Purradise Meowscles — alternative style
- Rian — alternative styles
- Relik — alternative styles
- Safari
- Innovator Slone