There is a lot to look forward to.

Fortnite is welcoming a new season with a lot of new content, and the traditional array of new skins as well.

Leaks have already revealed many of them before Chapter Four, season Three hits. Eight skins were announced by Epic Games for the new season’s Battle Pass, but leaks discovered more interesting and exciting skins we’ll see throughout the season.

Included in the Battle Pass is Optimus Prime, the legendary Transformer and leader of the Autobots, along with Purradise Meowscles who is this season’s Tier 100 skin.

Fortnite Chapter Four, season Three Battle Pass skins

Era skin. Image via Epic Games Trace skin. Image via Epic Games Rian skin. Image via Epic Games Relik skin. Image via Epic Games Mariposa skin. Image via Epic Games Lorenzo skin. Image via Epic Games Optimus Prime skin. Image via Epic Games Purradise Meowscles skin. Image via Epic Games Optimus Primal skin. Image via Epic Games

Related: All Fortnite Chapter 4, season 3 map changes

Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite‘s Chapter Four, season Three.

All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Chapter 4, season 3

Lorenzo — alternative style

Mariposa — alternative styles

Purradise Meowscles — alternative style

Rian — alternative styles

Relik — alternative styles

Safari

Innovator Slone

Alternative style of Lorenzo. Image via NotPaloleaks Lorenzo alternative skin 2. Image via NotPaloleaks Alternative style of Mariposa. Image via NotPaloleaks Alternative skin of Mariposa 2. Image via NotPaloleaks Alternative style of Purradise Meowscles. Image via NotPaloleaks Alternative skin of Rian 1. Image via NotPaloleaks Alternative skin of Rian 2. Image via NotPaloleaks Relik alternative style 1. Image via NotPaloleaks Relik alternative style 2. Image via NotPaloleaks Relik alternative style 3. Image via NotPaloleaks Alternative style 1 of Era. Image via NotPaloleaks Alternative style 2 of Era. Image via NotPaloleaks Trace alternative skin 2. Image via NotPaloleaks Trace alternative skin 1. Image via NotPaloleaks Safari skin. Image via NotPaloleaks Innovator Slone skin. Image via ChiefAko

About the author