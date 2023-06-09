All Fortnite Chapter 4, season 3 map changes: Jungle, vines, Temple POI

A new Fortnite season is here, and Chapter Four, season three has brought some pretty significant map changes. From the new Temple POI to grindable vines, here’s every single map change from the v25.00 update.

Things have gotten wild in Fortnite season three. There are raptors running around the island, Optimus Prime is making an appearance, and most importantly, there’s a giant hole in the middle of the map.

It turns out, it wasn’t just dirt underneath our feet in Chapter Four. Hidden below the rock and mud is a forgotten land, a jungle complete with animals, plants, and a temple. If you want to see what’s new in the latest patch, here’s every map change in Fortnite Chapter Four, season three.

The Jungle

The biggest change in the v25.00 update is, of course, the massive jungle in the big hole in the ground. Filled with trees, animals, and sometimes-dangerous flora, players can jump on top of this huge woodland to do battle across the canopy, high in the sky.

Players can run, jump, and fight on top of the jungle’s canopy. Image via Epic Games

Temple POI

As always, there are new POIs, or Points of Interest, littered around the island. Shown in multiple trailers for this season, the Temple POI sits in the middle of the jungle, rising out of the treeline, covered in vines and moss.

In the cinematic trailer, a hologram of Optimus Prime is found inside, along with a smaller version of the legendary Transformer, and the new Cybertron Cannon weapon. How this temple came to be, and what the Autobots’ connection is to it remains to be seen, but it’s definitely going to be a hot drop in season three.

The temple sits right in the middle of the jungle. Image via Epic Games

Grindable Vines

I loved grinding the rails around MEGA City in season two, so when I heard that we were heading to the jungle in season three, I thought my days of zooming around the map were over. Thankfully, that’s not the case, as Epic has added vines that perform the same function.

You can grind across the jungle thanks to the vines. Image via Epic Games

Mud

Yes, I get it—mud doesn’t sound like an exciting map change. That’s where you’re wrong though, as this is no ordinary mud. In fact, I’d recommend you get down and dirty as soon as possible. Forget what your parents told you as a kid, you need to jump into the mud.

Slide into the mud and you’ll get a speed boost, along with some handy camouflage to keep you hidden from enemies. Find yourself on top of the canopy but need to make a quick exit? Jump into a puddle of mud, and take no fall damage.

Get yourself some camouflage thanks to the mud. Image via Epic Games

More map changes are being discovered as the season rolls out, and we’ll continue to update this article with more information as it comes.

About the author