New Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer shows first look at updated gameplay and release window

Two discs full of non-stop action.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth showing the active party in the overworld.
Geoff Keighley baited everyone early and led fans to believe Final Fantasy VII Rebirth wouldn’t make an appearance during Summer Game Fest this year. That tease ended up being huge since the final trailer of the entire show revealed new gameplay and an updated release window for the upcoming RPG. 

Many fans predicted it, but Square Enix has officially confirmed FFVII Rebirth will launch in early 2024, likely in a similar timeframe to FFVII Remake’s April 2020 release. It will also be stored on two discs just like the previous title, meaning it is stacked with content just like its predecessors. 

The gameplay itself showed Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and the whole crew out exploring Midgar on foot and Chocobo. We also got to see playable Red XIII for the first time, along with plenty of stunning new team attacks between the party members. 

This article is breaking and Dot will update it with more information as it becomes available.

