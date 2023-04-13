The biggest reveals from Final Fantasy XVI’s PlayStation State of Play

Fans got an extended preview of Final Fantasy XIV on April 13 during a PlayStation State of Play that featured over 20 minutes of gameplay. Epic scenery, boss battles, and an enthralling story await players when Final Fantasy XVI releases in a few months.

The newest iteration to the Final Fantasy franchise is coming very soon, and players are ready to get their hands on it and see more about what the new world of Valisthea is all about, and what story Clive will take them on. Final Fantasy XVI has a bit of cooking to do, and isn’t set to come out until June 22, but players got a big chunk of reveals today that have them drooling over it.

In an extended look at some of the features of the game, producer Naoki Yoshida took players through several aspects of the game including combat, scenery, skill trees, and more. Here are some of the biggest things players are excited about after seeing the State of Play.

Final Fantasy XVI has no turn-based action; the combat is all real-time

Nothing in Final Fantasy XVI is turn-based, which is a giant departure for the franchise, but also follows recent trends such as Final Fantasy VII Remake, which also took a more action-based approach to its combat. Players will still see things such as skill trees, accessories, weapons, and upgrades, but those who enjoyed the turn-based nature of the game might be disappointed by the newest iteration of the franchise.

The accessories that serve as the accessibility features of the game, such as the Ring of Timely Focus and the Ring of Timely Strikes, were also shown. This combination gives players a little extra time to hit and evade attacks. There is even an item that allows them to auto-evade attacks. The developers encouraged players to use a combination of the accessories to tailor their experience. The new story-focused mode will automatically give players these accessories, which will make it easier for players who struggle with the action part of the game and make it easier to concentrate on what truly matters to them.

Players won’t need to control party members anymore

Another departure from some of the previous Final Fantasy games is the friends that Clive brings with him, who are fully controlled by AI. Players also got a look at one of Clive’s closest companions, Torgal. He’ll act as an NPC, but will take commands unlike party members. Plus, you can pet him and give him treats.

At some point, players will gain access to one integral spot named after a character that always appears in Final Fantasy games, Cid’s Hideaway. There, they can purchase potions, weapons, and upgrade existing items. The new Arete Stone will be kept there, which allows players to practice their combat outside of the limits of the game. The Hideaway serves as the main hub of the game, allowing players to partake in side quests, view information about quests offered all around Valisthea, and embark on adventures stemming from it.

The Hideaway will also serve as the central point for players to learn about Valisthea, the characters that live there, and take on elite marks from the Hunt Board.

Incredible boss battles are in store for Final Fantasy XVI players

Screengrab via Square Enix

Boss battles look incredibly epic, and players will need to use the entirety of the battlefield in order to best their foes. Eikon battles serve as one of the most exciting points of the game, and will pit Ifrit against a host of strong Eikons that will stand in Clive’s way. Since Clive is Ifrit’s dominant, players will get a chance to battle with him, but other Eikons who have made appearances in other Final Fantasy games such as Garuda, Bahamut, Ramuh, and Shiva will serve as the legendary boss battles in the game.

Along with the featured elements shown in the trailer, players also got a better look at the art style and music. Players are already impressed by the look of the lands of Valisthea, how the Eikons took form in the game, and how detailed the boss battles can be. Although fans will still need to wait a few months for the game to come out, there is a lot to parse through in the over 20-minute long video, which gave a lot of insight into what’s in store when Final Fantasy XVI releases on June 22.