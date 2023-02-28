Is Final Fantasy XVI an open-world game?

Many expect Final Fantasy XVI to be an open-world game, just like its predecessor, Final Fantasy XV. In general, fans would expect a sequel to include not just open-world gameplay, but an even bigger open-world map with more to do. Now that the game is closer to release, it’s clear Square Enix wants the game to be big, but not as people might imagine.

In Final Fantasy XV, players could explore, discover, and learn about the world’s lore in an open-world setting. Players moved freely around the world of Final Fantasy XV without waiting for loading screens. Due to the large size of the world, players were given a car to shorten the trips.

Some newer games, however, have gone the route of zones or hub worlds rather than one giant open-world game. Dragon Age Inquisition and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, for instance, are great examples of beloved games with sectioned large areas with tons of things to do without creating an open-world game. The same seems to be the case with Final Fantasy XVI.

Will Final Fantasy XVI be open-world?

Final Fantasy XVI is not an open-world game but will instead use larger zones, similar to The Witcher 3, Greedfall, and the Outer Worlds. Players can explore large areas, but there will be a noticeable limit. This way, Final Fantasy XVI can show more areas while showing a smaller overall area.

Producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida told IGN this was because the Final Fantasy series is losing the interest of the younger generation of gamers. To attract a younger audience, they followed examples set by popular games, such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus. From these games, they realized that larger games don’t need to be open-world but can be multiple larger areas.

Due to this, the devs decided not to do another open-world RPG and instead made multiple large zones where players could go, most likely featuring the six realms of Valisthea. Then, they could put a lot of detail in each area and make the playable area as large as they wanted.

Many games with zones feature a lot of detail in each hub world since designers can make them as large as they want and don’t need to worry about how they fit together. This is one of the biggest benefits of having zones, and Final Fantasy XVI will be using this with an area called the Hideaway.

Will Final Fantasy XVI have optional explorable content?

Now that the game is getting closer to release and more people are getting some time with it ahead of launch day, more details have been revealed about the type of experience players will have within Valisthea.

Director Hiroshi Takai told press in a preview event that the devs didn’t create any hidden dungeons or parts of the map because they wanted everything to be connected to the story, and they didn’t want players to miss any content.

“We didn’t create any [hidden dungeons or maps] because we wanted players to focus more on the main scenario and not have this feeling that you have to go to this area and clear this area,” Takai told press. “We wanted them to focus on this and we wanted to focus our development more on the main areas. So we didn’t go out of our way to create maps that didn’t need to be visited.”

Although some might be disappointed in this news, Yoshi-P stressed that there would still be plenty to explore in Valisthea even though the game isn’t open-world.

“The one thing is that as you hear this answer and you’re thinking, oh, and so there’s not many places you can explore. There are a lot of areas that you can explore. So don’t worry about that,” Yoshi-P said.

Final Fantasy XVI releases exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console on June 22 and might stay exclusive for longer than the six-month period that was originally planned due to a port taking so much time and money.