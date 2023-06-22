Does Final Fantasy 16 have multiplayer co-op?

While most Final Fantasy games are single-player experiences, there’s usually a large emphasis on party members and exploring the world as a team. As such, many fans have been wondering if Final Fantasy 16 will feature any sort of multiplayer features or co-op gameplay.

Although you only control Clive in the newest Final Fantasy title, players are still curious if they can group up with any of their friends and explore Valisthea as a group. Whether players want to bring the FFXIV Online experience to the new game or if they’re only interested in multiplayer games, I have an answer in the guide below.

Can you play co-op in Final Fantasy 16?

Unfortunately, as many players likely guessed, there are no multiplayer features in FF16, which means you won’t be able to play the game in co-op. While this might be disappointing for some players, this is the primary direction of the franchise. Most of the entries in the series are strictly single-player, although you may sometimes be able to control multiple characters.

Of course, that’s not the case in FF16, as you only control Clive throughout the entire game (barring a few small sections). This gameplay decision makes it impossible for co-op to work, as it would be quite strange to have duplicates of Clive walking around the world at the same time. That’s my opinion, at least.

Final Fantasy has mainly let players live out their multiplayer dreams in FFXIV Online and kept the mainline entries single-player. So for now, FF16 will be a single-player-only game and not feature any sort of multiplayer.

Perhaps something could change in the future when FF16 arrives on PC, as modders could add some form of co-op mod. Although, when FF15 was released on PC, modders couldn’t quite make any sort of multiplayer mod possible, so I think that may ultimately be a difficult task in FF16 as well.

