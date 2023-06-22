Will Final Fantasy 16 come to PC?

PS5 players get the first laugh, but not the last.

The arrival of Final Fantasy 16 is imminent, and as of right now, only PlayStation 5 players have access to the newest entry in the famed series. PlayStation has been where all recent Final Fantasy games have been accessible, but there is a glimmer of hope for PC fans.

It was revealed earlier this year Final Fantasy 16 would not be a total PS5 exclusive. Instead, the developers, Square Enix, stated a PC port was in the works and would arrive at least a half year after the game’s initial release date of June 22, 2023.

So, the big question on every PC fan’s mind is when exactly will Final Fantasy 16 be available on a platform aside from PS5?

PC release date for Final Fantasy 16

While it’s true FF16 will be a timed exclusive for PS5, that’s about all of the concrete information we have. Square Enix has stated the game will not come to another platform until at least Jan. 1, 2024, which gave some players the impression that they could expect FF16 to arrive on PC in the early days of next year.

As someone who plays FFXIV Online on PC most days, this was exciting news to me and the rest of the PC Master Race community.

However, the early days of 2024 are not quite when players can expect the new entry in the franchise to come to PC. Famed Final Fantasy producer Naoki Yoshida recently stated that PC players will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on FF16 than they originally thought.

“I’ve caused a bit of a stir with my remarks, but I’d like to touch on the PC version,” Yoshida stated in an interview from earlier in 2023. “First of all, it is true Final Fantasy 16 is a six-month limited-time exclusive on PS5. However, it is a completely different story the PC version will be released in half a year.

“I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year.”

Essentially, this means not even Yoshida and the team at Square Enix know when FF16 will be released on PC. Players will still have to wait a minimum of six months and any additional time the devs need to get the PC port up and running.

As such, we don’t have a solid idea as to when the PC version of FF16 could actually be released. We will simply have to sit back and wait for Square Enix to make more details known in 2023 or possibly in 2024, whether that be early or late.

