How to turn off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16

If you’re like me, motion blur in games makes you feel sick—or it can just be downright annoying. We’re seeing motion blur appearing more and more in games, and Final Fantasy 16 is no different.

While Final Fantasy 16 isn’t officially out until June 22, some players who have played the free demo on PS5 have already found themselves becoming nauseous or experiencing headaches due to the game’s motion blur feature, so much so that developer Square Enix has had to address the issue. But what is motion blur, and can you turn it off in Final Fantasy 16?

What is motion blur in Final Fantasy 16?

Even looking at this picture makes me feel sick. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Motion blur in games is typically obvious when you move your in-game camera quickly. Instead of the camera showing clear visuals, they appear as a blur to indicate you’re moving swiftly—and to make gameplay feel more realistic by simulating how humans perceive motion. It’s also meant to help smooth out the graphics of games that render at a lower frame rate.

Motion blur has appeared in a number of games, including The Last of Us Part 2 (I had to turn it off because it actually made me sick) and Mirror’s Edge, and is generally a controversial feature among gamers. Its use in first-person shooters, in particular, tends to cause aggravation as these games require quick reaction time, and motion blur means it can be hard to turn around and shoot an enemy behind you when the screen is blurry. For others, the blur can cause nausea as your brain can’t quite process all the fast-paced movement.

In Final Fantasy 16, it is once again a controversial feature as it means that moving your camera quickly results in blurred visuals. Motion blur in the new Final Fantasy is particularly noticeable in the first hour of the game, especially as a particular scene combines it with a lot of camera shake that can make you feel like you’ve been spun around 20 times, causing headaches and nausea.

Can you turn off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16?

Video via Square Enix YouTube

Unfortunately, you cannot turn off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16 yet. However, during a special pre-launch stream on June 17, the development team addressed player concerns over motion blur and said, as translated by Twitter user Dreamboum, that they are “looking into this” and will provide options in the future to turn motion blur off and one. “Camera movement speed and auto-follow options will also be provided,” Dreamboum said.

Should you play Final Fantasy 16 with motion blur on or off?

Right now, there isn’t the option to turn motion blur off in Final Fantasy 16, however, when there is, it will really be up to your personal preference whether you want to have the feature on or off. If you’re finding yourself getting headaches or feeling nauseous when playing the game, then I advise turning the feature off or reducing it as much as you’re comfortable with.

If you’re not bothered by motion blur, however, then you may as well keep it on unless you’re finding it’s affecting combat.

How to reduce motion blur sickness in Final Fantasy 16

Changing graphics mode in Final Fantasy 16 is very easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While there isn’t an option to turn off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16 yet, there are some things you can do to reduce motion sickness or make motion blur more bearable.

I’ve found that turning the game performance mode to ‘Frame Rate’ (aka performance mode) in the game’s system settings makes motion blur a bit more bearable. You can change this by pressing the ‘Options’ button on your DualSense controller, going to ‘System’ and then under ‘Graphic Settings’ change the ‘Game Performance’ to ‘Frame Rate.’ You can also change this setting at the very start of the game.

In Frame Rate mode, Final Fantasy 16 targets 60fps and has a native resolution of 1080p, scaled up to 1440p. The game’s visuals may not be as high quality, but honestly, it still looks visually stunning. It doesn’t fix the problem entirely, and you may notice camera movement to be a bit slower, but it’s a decent temporary fix.

Aside from this, make sure you’re taking regular breaks from your screen (if you can go outside for a bit, even better) and drink lots of water.

