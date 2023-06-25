After unlocking the second half of Final Fantasy 16, there are quite a few new features for you to try and use, including the Hunt Board—which contains the Notorious Marks.

Notorious Marks are deadly creatures terrorizing Valisthea, and by placing a flyer on the board, citizens hope someone is brave enough to kill them—which is where Clive comes in.

Although the flyers list a general location for the marks, they aren’t the most helpful. So here are the locations for all the Notorious Marks in Final Fantasy 16 and how to beat them.

All Notorious Marks locations in Final Fantasy 16 and how to beat them

Ahriman

Ahriman may look scary, but he’s easy to defeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rank Rewards Location Ahriman 5,000 Gil and 10 Renown South of Sorrowise, Rosaria. The closest waypoint is The Auldhyl Docks.

Ahriman is North of The Auldhyl Docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix.

To beat Ahriman, the easiest thing to do is dodge his attacks and move away from his large AoE spell. Seeing as he’s a C-rank monster, he won’t be too much of a hassle to defeat.

Aruna: The Angel of Death

You only get 10 Renown for defeating Aruna. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix.

Name Rank Rewards Location Aruna C 10 Renown and 6,200 Gil. Claireview, Sanbreque. The closest waypoint is Northreach.

Aruna is South-West of the Northreach waypoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat Aruna, strike after it does because it has a bit of a recovery time. And dodge when it does attack or rushes at you. Besides that, there isn’t too much to worry about with this fight, and it should only take a few minutes.

Belphegor

A winged beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rank Rewards Location Belphegor B 20 Renown, 8,000 Gil, and Two Dragon Talons The Broken Hilt, Rosaria. The closest waypoint is Eastpool.

Belphegor is located South-East of Eastpool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat Belphegor, you must avoid its attacks, which is pretty easy. He also stays on the ground for the first half of its health bar, so you don’t need to worry about aerial attacks until he’s under 50 percent. You do have to watch out for his fire breath, which splits into three streams. Otherwise, it’s an easy fight.

Dozmare, the Griffin

The Griffin has challenging mechanics, despite being a B-rank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rank Rewards Location Dozmare B 20 Renown and 8,500 Gil Caer Norvent, Sanbreque. The closest waypoint is Lost Wing.

You’ll find the Griffin to the right of the Gate on top of the wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix.

To beat Dozmare, you must be careful when he flies in the air because the effects he puts on the ground mean two things. If there’s no effect on the ground, that means he’s going to lunge at you, but if there’s a light and some wind beneath him, there will be an AoE attack, so you need to dodge back and out of the way.

Once you master dodging those two moves, you can strike when the iron is hot and defeat him in no time.

Flan Prince: Muddy Murder

He can be difficult to find because he pops up from the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rank Rewards Location Flan Prince A 12,000 Gil, 30 Renown, and a Gelatinous Mass. Hawks Cliff, Rosaria. At the top right corner of Hawks Cliff. The closest waypoint is The Auldhyl Docks.

The quickest route to the Flan Prince is to run East from The Auldhyl Docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat the Flan Prince, you need to dodge his tentacles. In addition, you need to be careful when he becomes tall and wraps his tentacles around himself, as this signifies a big strike.

As he is an A-rank mark, you may want to use a Stoneskin Tonic to increase your defense, so his attacks won’t hurt as much.

Sekhret, the Minotaur

He’s tall, has a large weapon, and hits quite hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rank Rewards Location Sekhret B 20 Renown, 8,200 Gil, and a Minotaur Mane. West of Rhiannon’s Ride, Rosaria, the closest waypoint being Martha’s Rest.

The easiest way to find him is to run North from Martha’s Rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat Sekhret, you’ll need to be careful of his swing attack. But otherwise, he’s relatively easy to defeat because he is only a B-rank Notorious Mark.

Severian

It may be a B-rank Mark, but he’s challenging to beat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rank Rewards Location Severian B 8,500 Gil, 20 Renown, and an Electrum. North of Sorrowise, Rosaria, the closest waypoint is Martha’s Rest.

Be sure to stock up on potions and Stoneskin Tonics before your fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix.

To beat Severian, you must be careful of its swords and laser-like abilities. It can be hard to dodge at times, so you may need to Phoenix shift out of the way or dodge a few times in a row to get away from its attack. If you’re like me and aren’t too great at dodging, I found the Stoneskin Tonic incredibly helpful as it increases your defense for a limited time. So I was able to stay alive a little much easier.

As there are quite a few Notorious Marks, and because they’re locked behind the progress of your main campaign, I haven’t unlocked all of them yet. However, I’ll update the list as soon as I do. And you’ll want to defeat them all, as well, to get the two trophies The Think, Mark! and Hunter, Hunted.

These are all the Notorious Marks, their locations, and how to beat them in Final Fantasy 16.

