Notorious Marks and the Hunt Board in Final Fantasy 16, explained

After making it to your new Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16, there are several new functions you’ll gain access to, including the Hunt Board with Notorious Marks.

While you may encounter these marks simply by venturing across Valisthea after the second time skip, you can find everything about your marks and where to find them on the board. Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the Hunt Board and use it to find your Notorious Marks.

How to unlock the Hunt Board and Notorious Marks in Final Fantasy 16

To unlock the Hunt Board, you must complete the main quest, The Gathering Storm, which pushes you into the second half of Final Fantasy 16 where Clive is over 30 years old.

You’ll speak with Gav and unlock several new features in The Hideaway, including the Hunt Bounty Board, which the Moogle, Nektar, runs.

Thankfully, Nektar survives the night of Drake’s Head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How do Notorious Marks work in Final Fantasy 16?

On the Hunt Bounty Board, you’ll notice flyers from concerned citizens regarding dangerous creatures roaming Valisthea—and it’s up to you to take care of them.

These Notorious Marks include the following information:

Monster rank

Brief description and sighting information

Monster name

General location

Rewards

The description always contains more information on the mark’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the flyers state where you can find these Notorious Marks, there are no quest markers, so you must explore the areas and use the clues in the description to help you find them. The first Notorious Mark I found was Ahriman, the one-eyed flying monster, and thankfully, it was easy to kill as it’s a C-rank monster. The others were difficult to find, but the tidbits of information in the descriptions helped me pinpoint where to go.

Once you find the marks, you’ll kill them and earn renown, Gil, and materials. If you check the Hunt Board, the mark will be crossed off. More Notorious Marks will be added to the board from side quests and by progressing through the main campaign.

The best part about completing these Notorious Marks is that they’re tied to two trophies.

How to get the Think, Mark! and Hunter, Hunted trophies in Final Fantasy 16

The Think, Mark! and Hunter, Hunted trophies in Final Fantasy 16 are tied to these Notorious Marks. To get the Think, Mark! trophy, you must kill 10 Notorious Marks, and to get the Hunter, Hunted trophy, you must kill all the Notorious Marks.

Related: All Final Fantasy 16 trophies

As the Notorious Marks are gated behind side quests and your progress in the main campaign, you won’t be able to get all of them until much later in FF16, much like The More You Know trophy.

Although it may take a little time to unlock, the Hunt Board and the Notorious Marks are fun to complete and essential in obtaining two trophies in Final Fantasy 16.

About the author