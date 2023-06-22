All Final Fantasy 16 trophies

In Final Fantasy 16, players can collect various trophies by completing specific tasks such as crafting armor pieces, executing combinations, or landing particular moves.

While you can achieve most of these trophies by simply playing FF16 and exploring the world of Valisthea, some of these trophies will take some time to complete. Here are all the trophies in Final Fantasy 16 and how to get them.

All trophies and how to get them in Final Fantasy 16

The Bronze trophies are the easiest to get in FF16. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 50 trophies for you to collect in Final Fantasy 16, with only one ranked Platinum and twelve obtained by completing the story campaign. Within the first few hours of playing Final Fantasy 16, I’d unlocked five Bronze trophies.

So, while there are quite a few to get, you’ll unlock a good portion by exploring, having fun, trying new combos, and, my favorite part, by patting Torgal, your dog.

Trophy Name Rarity How to unlock The Chronicler Platinum This is unlocked after getting all the other FF16 trophies. Awoken Bronze

Unlocked in the main campaign. With Great Power Bronze Unlocked in the main campaign. Acceptance Bronze Unlocked in the main campaign. Lawless Bronze Unlocked in the main campaign. Legacy Bronze Unlocked in the main campaign. Twilight Rose Bronze Unlocked in the main campaign. From Stone to Sand Bronze Unlocked in the main campaign. Twin Flames Bronze Unlocked in the main campaign. The Promise Bronze Unlocked in the main campaign. A Vessel Complete Bronze Unlocked in the main campaign. Ashes to Ashes Bronze Unlocked in the main campaign. Falling Star Gold Unlocked in the main campaign. Punisher Bronze Punish 10 enemies— this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. You’re Not the Boss of Me Bronze Defeat one boss without taking any damage. Made to Be Broken Bronze Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed— this excludes Hall of Virtue battles.

Semi-primed refers to Clive’s Limit-Break, the yellow bar under his health bar. When it’s full, he goes into his Limit-Break or Semi-Primed state, does more damage, and can regenerate his health. It’s Over 50,000 Silver Deal 50,000 damage to an enemy when it’s staggered— this excludes Hall of Virtue and Ifrit battles. Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeift Bronze You need to land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots successfully—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles and can be combined. Packing Heat Bronze You must execute and land two Heatwave Counters in a single battle— this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. Fatal Attraction Bronze: After using Deadly Embrace, you must defeat five enemies in the air, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. Never Coming Down Bronze In the air, so before you touch the ground, you must land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook’s Gambit—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. I Am the Thunder Bronze You must release 50 Blind Justice lightning balls, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. Road to Redemption Bronze You must lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod three times before it disappears, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. Untouchable Bronze You must land Titanic Block to block 10 enemy attacks—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. Beat Rocking Blocks Bronze You must land Titanic Counter’s third punch twice in a single battle, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. 100 Mfps Bronze You must successfully land 100 hits with a level two or higher Megaflare, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. Such Dodge, So Mega Bronze You must execute a Precision Dodge at least three times when charging a single Megaflare—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. Oh, Snap! Bronze You must inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies. This can be done by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap— and this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. Cold-blooded Bronze You must defeat three or more frozen enemies using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. Every Damn Sinew Bronze You must successfully land a level two or higher Zantetsuken five times, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. Fistful of Steel Bronze You must execute three Steel Counters in a single battle, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. Yes, Eikon Bronze You must master a single Eikon’s abilities and feats. Masterclass Gold You must upgrade all abilities and feats to the maximum level. With Two Ds Bronze You must find all the Treated Potion Satchel Curiosities. And They Opened Up My Mind Silver You must collect six signboards. Think, Mark! Bronze Eliminate 10 Notorious Marks. This is done by activating the hunts on the Hunt Board. Hunter, Hunted Silver You must eliminate all Notorious Marks on the Hunt Board. Trial Run Bronze Successfully complete one chronolith trial. For the Hoard Silver Acquire all curiosities. Dressed to the Fives Bronze You must craft or upgrade five pieces of gear. This can be done at the Black Hammer, the blacksmith, which becomes available once you reach Cid’s Hideaway. Half Past Twilight Silver You must craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung. The Pen is Mightier Bronze You must open 10 letters at the reading table. The More You Know Bronze Assist Hypocrates, or Tomes as he likes to be called, attain a knowledge level of five. You can do this by speaking with him in The Hideaway. Careful Whisper Silver You must obtain all items from your patrons, which are tied to the renown you earn from your patrons. You Can Pet the Dog Bronze Pet Torgal, your dog, five times. You can pet him by walking up to Torgal and pressing “X” when prompted. A Fine Hound Bronze You must execute and successfully land five Precision Sics—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. When You Ride Alone (Bronze) Bronze You must ride Ambrosia for the first time. You won’t be able to do this until later in the story when you’re reunited with your Chocobo, Ambrosia, in “The White-Winged Wonder” side quest. Here Be Rosfields Bronze You must visit all areas on the world map and local map. Eureka Bronze You must spend at least 36,000 gil, the currency in FF16, at the Tub and Crown. Fantasy, Finally Gold You must complete FF16 in “Final Fantasy” mode. This is unlocked by completing a New Game Plus mode, where you play in Final Fantasy mode. To unlock this New Game Plus mode, you must finish FF16 at least once.

Although you’ll be able to get most of these trophies quickly by playing Final Fantasy 16, some, like the Platinum trophy or the Fantasy, Finally trophy, will take time.

