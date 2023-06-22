All Final Fantasy 16 trophies

These may take awhile to get.

Man with sword slashing man in armor in Final Fantasy 16
In Final Fantasy 16, players can collect various trophies by completing specific tasks such as crafting armor pieces, executing combinations, or landing particular moves.

While you can achieve most of these trophies by simply playing FF16 and exploring the world of Valisthea, some of these trophies will take some time to complete. Here are all the trophies in Final Fantasy 16 and how to get them.

All trophies and how to get them in Final Fantasy 16

There are 50 trophies for you to collect in Final Fantasy 16, with only one ranked Platinum and twelve obtained by completing the story campaign. Within the first few hours of playing Final Fantasy 16, I’d unlocked five Bronze trophies.

So, while there are quite a few to get, you’ll unlock a good portion by exploring, having fun, trying new combos, and, my favorite part, by patting Torgal, your dog.

Trophy NameRarityHow to unlock
The Chronicler PlatinumThis is unlocked after getting all the other FF16 trophies.
Awoken Bronze
Unlocked in the main campaign.
With Great Power BronzeUnlocked in the main campaign.
Acceptance BronzeUnlocked in the main campaign.
Lawless BronzeUnlocked in the main campaign.
Legacy BronzeUnlocked in the main campaign.
Twilight Rose BronzeUnlocked in the main campaign.
From Stone to Sand BronzeUnlocked in the main campaign.
Twin Flames BronzeUnlocked in the main campaign.
The Promise BronzeUnlocked in the main campaign.
A Vessel CompleteBronzeUnlocked in the main campaign.
Ashes to Ashes BronzeUnlocked in the main campaign.
Falling Star GoldUnlocked in the main campaign.
Punisher BronzePunish 10 enemies— this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. 
You’re Not the Boss of Me BronzeDefeat one boss without taking any damage.
Made to Be Broken BronzeDefeat 20 enemies while semi-primed— this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. 
Semi-primed refers to Clive’s Limit-Break, the yellow bar under his health bar. When it’s full, he goes into his Limit-Break or Semi-Primed state, does more damage, and can regenerate his health.
It’s Over 50,000SilverDeal 50,000 damage to an enemy when it’s staggered— this excludes Hall of Virtue and Ifrit battles. 
SheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeiftBronzeYou need to land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots successfully—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles and can be combined.
Packing Heat BronzeYou must execute and land two Heatwave Counters in a single battle— this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. 
Fatal Attraction Bronze:After using Deadly Embrace, you must defeat five enemies in the air, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. 
Never Coming Down BronzeIn the air, so before you touch the ground, you must land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook’s Gambit—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. 
I Am the Thunder BronzeYou must release 50 Blind Justice lightning balls, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. 
Road to Redemption BronzeYou must lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod three times before it disappears, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. 
Untouchable BronzeYou must land Titanic Block to block 10 enemy attacks—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. 
Beat Rocking Blocks BronzeYou must land Titanic Counter’s third punch twice in a single battle, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. 
100 Mfps BronzeYou must successfully land 100 hits with a level two or higher Megaflare, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. 
Such Dodge, So Mega BronzeYou must execute a Precision Dodge at least three times when charging a single Megaflare—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. 
Oh, Snap! BronzeYou must inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies. This can be done by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap— and this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. 
Cold-blooded BronzeYou must defeat three or more frozen enemies using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. 
Every Damn Sinew BronzeYou must successfully land a level two or higher Zantetsuken five times, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. 
Fistful of Steel BronzeYou must execute three Steel Counters in a single battle, excluding Hall of Virtue battles. 
Yes, Eikon BronzeYou must master a single Eikon’s abilities and feats.
MasterclassGoldYou must upgrade all abilities and feats to the maximum level.  
With Two Ds BronzeYou must find all the Treated Potion Satchel Curiosities. 
And They Opened Up My Mind SilverYou must collect six signboards.
Think, Mark! BronzeEliminate 10 Notorious Marks. This is done by activating the hunts on the Hunt Board.
Hunter, Hunted SilverYou must eliminate all Notorious Marks on the Hunt Board.
Trial Run BronzeSuccessfully complete one chronolith trial.
For the HoardSilverAcquire all curiosities.
Dressed to the Fives BronzeYou must craft or upgrade five pieces of gear. This can be done at the Black Hammer, the blacksmith, which becomes available once you reach Cid’s Hideaway. 
Half Past Twilight SilverYou must craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung.
The Pen is Mightier BronzeYou must open 10 letters at the reading table.
The More You Know BronzeAssist Hypocrates, or Tomes as he likes to be called, attain a knowledge level of five. You can do this by speaking with him in The Hideaway. 
Careful Whisper SilverYou must obtain all items from your patrons, which are tied to the renown you earn from your patrons. 
You Can Pet the Dog BronzePet Torgal, your dog, five times. You can pet him by walking up to Torgal and pressing “X” when prompted. 
A Fine Hound BronzeYou must execute and successfully land five Precision Sics—this excludes Hall of Virtue battles. 
When You Ride Alone (Bronze)BronzeYou must ride Ambrosia for the first time. You won’t be able to do this until later in the story when you’re reunited with your Chocobo, Ambrosia, in “The White-Winged Wonder” side quest.
Here Be Rosfields BronzeYou must visit all areas on the world map and local map.
Eureka BronzeYou must spend at least 36,000 gil, the currency in FF16, at the Tub and Crown.
Fantasy, Finally GoldYou must complete FF16 in “Final Fantasy” mode. This is unlocked by completing a New Game Plus mode, where you play in Final Fantasy mode. To unlock this New Game Plus mode, you must finish FF16 at least once. 

Although you’ll be able to get most of these trophies quickly by playing Final Fantasy 16, some, like the Platinum trophy or the Fantasy, Finally trophy, will take time.

