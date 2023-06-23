How to get The More You Know trophy in Final Fantasy 16

While adventuring across Valisthea in Final Fantasy 16, you may have encountered an older man named Harpocrates, or ‘Tomes’ as he likes to be called, in Cid’s Hideaway and The Hideaway. Harpocrates loves to collect knowledge.

Harpocrates, and his world knowledge, are crucial to achieving the The More You Know PS5 trophy. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking The Thousand Tomes, increasing Harpocrates’ wisdom level, and getting the trophy in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 The More You Know trophy guide

How to unlock Harpocrates and The Thousand Tomes

After attacking Jill and saving her from the Ironblood, you meet Cidolfus Telamon, another Dominant, who leads you to Cid’s Hideaway. The Hideaway is the first refuge for Bearers and those wanting to escape slavery and war.

As you explore Cid’s Hideaway, you’ll encounter a man named Harpocrates, whose icon on the map is a set of books.

Harpocrates’ location in The Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix.

Once you finish talking to him, you unlock The Thousand Tomes.

How to increase Harpocrates’ wisdom for the The More You Know trophy

To increase Harpocrates’ wisdom, you must learn more about the world’s people, places, beasts, and events. As you progress through the campaign and encounter new tidbits of information, you can head back to Cid’s Hideaway or The Hideaway using fast travel, depending on where you are in the campaign, and chat with Harpocrates. Doing so increases his wisdom level.

Harpocrates is receiving new information for The Thousand Tomes. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix.

But if you don’t have anything new to share, you are taken straight to the Thousand Tomes main page, where you can access all the information you’ve gathered on the world.

Level three wisdom progress for The Thousand Tomes. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix.

When I need to know something, or if I’m unsure about specific events, I can come back to the Tomes and read over the details, which is helpful given how many different factions, events, and characters there are in Final Fantasy 16.

And to get the The More You Know trophy you must get Harpocrates’ wisdom level to five.

How long does it take to raise Harpocrates’ wisdom to level five?

Most of the knowledge you need to acquire about Valisthea is obtained by progressing through the main campaign. It takes around 25 or more hours to get all the information you need to get Harpocrates’ wisdom level to five.

And seeing as Final Fantasy 16‘s main campaign takes around 35 hours to complete, you can expect to have Harpocrates’ level at five before you finish the main campaign.

Getting the The More You Know trophy is one of the more time-consuming achievements to unlock in Final Fantasy 16. Still, it doesn’t require anything special other than exploring the world, meeting new people, and following the story’s events.

