Final Fantasy 16 game length: how long is it?

Final Fantasy games are not known for brevity, and Final Fantasy 16 is no exception. This latest addition to the long-running JRPG franchise is another monstrous addition with tons of quests, characters, and other content that will surely run up your time to beat the game.

Though you may want to uncover every stone in Final Fantasy 16, many players unfortunately do not have that kind of time. If you are anything like me and want to see the time investment you are making before starting up a game, then this is everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 16’s length.

How long is Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 takes approximately 45 hours to beat. Though Final Fantasy 16 isn’t exactly an open-world game, there is still plenty of content to get lost in aside from the main storyline quests.

Most of your time will be spent completing the main story, though there’s plenty of other content | Screenshot via Dot Esports

You should note that the time listed above is how long it took me personally to beat the game. During my playthrough, I primarily focused on completing the main storyline with only a little attention to side quests and other such content. Activities such as the bounty board and arcade mode certainly could have increased my playthrough time, and likely will on later playthroughs.

Your familiarity with the Final Fantasy series and your selected difficulty between ‘Story-focused’ and ‘Action-focused’ will also change how long it may take you to beat the game.

Ultimately, I recommend you set aside around 60 hours to complete the game if you are inclined to complete side missions and distract yourself from the main plot. Though players have also beaten Final Fantasy 16 in under 30 hours, it appears that the majority of players have taken much longer than that.

