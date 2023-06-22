Final Fantasy 16 difficulty settings: Should you choose Story-focused or Action-focused?

The first major decision you will make when first starting a playthrough of Final Fantasy 16 is selecting a difficulty level. Before you even step foot in Valisthea, you have a choice to select either the Story-focused or Action-focused difficulty.

The game will offer a description for each of these modes, but some players might need a little more explanation before deciding which one they really want to pick.

As you might expect, the Story-focused difficulty is the easier of the two, as it prioritizes players being able to enjoy the story without having to worry about dealing with too many combat challenges. On the other hand, Action-focused gives players the biggest challenge, as their character won’t be as strong against Final Fantasy 16’s enemies.

If you want to see the key differences in the difficulty levels and which one I recommend you pick, then check out the guide below.

Story-focused vs. Action-focused difficulty in Final Fantasy 16

Unlike other single-player games, the difficulty levels in Final Fantasy 16 don’t actually change the world or enemies. No matter what mode you pick, enemies will be the same strength and you will face the same challenges.

The main difference lies in what your character, Clive, starts with. If you select the Story-focused difficulty level, you will begin with the game with several Accessories that enhance your character and give them different skills right off the bat. Naturally, this makes the story easier by default, especially if you know how to put the Attributes to good use.

Alternatively, Action-focused difficulty starts players out with no Attributes in Final Fantasy 16. This is how you would usually begin the story, which means you are given no added benefits until you earn them naturally.

Which difficulty mode should you pick?

It’s not a big surprise, but the answer to this question lies in your personal preferences. If you want a more laid-back and relaxing experience in Final Fantasy 16, then you should choose the Story-focused difficulty level. For other players looking for a true challenge, Action-focused is the way to go.

Luckily, for players that change their minds after spending some time in Valisthea, you are able to switch your difficulty level mid-game if you wish. So truly, it doesn’t matter which one you pick to start, as you can change it at any time by simply going to the settings, then the Gameplay tab, and swapping between the two modes.

