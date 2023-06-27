Weird Science quest guide: How to increase consumables in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) quests aren’t always easy to understand, and they make even come with unexpected rewards or unlock a Notorious Mark, much like the Weird Science quest. Everything about this quest is a mystery, including how to get and unlock the quest. So, what you need to know about the Weird Science quest, from obtaining and unlocking it to the consumable quantity update and even the Notorious Mark only unlocked in this quest.

Final Fantasy 16: How to get and unlock the Weird Science quest, explained

The Weird Science quest is obtained from your Missives, located in your room at the Hideaway.

Always check your Missives for valuable quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But to unlock this quest, you must complete Out of the Shadows’ subquest, Letting of Steam quest three. And as soon as you accept the quest, you’ll unlock another Notorious Mark on the Hunt Board—the Bomb King.

How to find and defeat the Bomb King in Final Fantasy 16

The Bomb King is a B-rank Notorious Mark that resembles a giant ball of fire, and you can earn 9,000 Gil and 20 Renown upon its death.

He’s a great ball of fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the Hunt Board’s description of the Bomb King doesn’t give too much away, you can find him in The Crock, North of The Imperial Chase in The Holy Empire of Sanbreque. And the nearest waypoint to this location is The Dragon’s Aery.

You could also teleport to Northreach if you need to stock up on potions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at the ruins, you enter the standard Notorious Mark cutscene, and your fight will start. There are two mechanics you need to be wary of if you want to defeat the Bomb King, and they include:

Hot Bomb Drop— The Bomb King throws a massive yet slow bomb at your location. Thankfully, this is easy to dodge. But the ground where the bomb lands will be set on fire, so you must avoid it until it dissipates, or else you’ll lose some of your health. Self-Destructing Minions—The Bomb King will spawn weaker versions of itself, and when their health drops or after a certain period, it’ll self-destruct. So, use long-ranged abilities and stay clear of them and their blast radius.

If you can dodge these attacks and hit the Bomb King during his cooldown windows or whenever you see an opportunity, you can defeat him in no time.

Once you defeat the Bomb King, there’s an essential item you’ll get as a spoil, and that’s the Bomb Ember. You’ll use this alongside the Grimalkin Hide to craft Excalibur, one of the best weapons in FF16.

But before that, you must also collect the quest item, Bomb Ash, from the surrounding area. I forgot to do this because I was so excited to get the Bomb Ember to craft Excalibur. So, don’t be like me, and remember to actually pick it up!

The quest marker will show you what to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Afterwards, you’ll return to The Hideaway to find Owain, complete the Weird Science quest, and receive the Treated Potion Satchel.

It’s an easy quest with a beneficial reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Final Fantasy 16: Increasing consumables with the Treated Potion Satchel

The Treated Potion Satchel is a curiosity that increases the number of consumables you can hold, meaning you can carry more health potions and tonics.

Once you receive this curiosity, your consumable capacity will increase, so you don’t have to do anything other than stock up on more potions and tonics from the merchant. The following consumables will increase:

Potions: Increased from four to six

High Potions: Increased from three to four

Strength Tonics: Increased from two to three

Stoneskin Tonics: Increased from two to three

With more potions, you shouldn’t have any trouble with S-ranked marks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the Weird Science quest is obscure, the Bomb Embers for Excalibur, the additional Notorious Mark, and the increased consumable capacities make this quest a must-complete in Final Fantasy 16.

