Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) The Breaker of Worlds location: How to find and beat Atlas

Notorious Marks are a great way to earn Renown, and they can even drop rare crafting materials to forge some of the best weapons in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16). One of the hunts you may need to defeat is Atlas, the Breaker of Worlds. Atlas won’t unlock or appear on your map until you reach a specific part of the main campaign, and seeing as he is the first S-rank Notorious Mark you’ll unlock, beating him can be quite the challenge.

How to unlock Atlas in FF16, explained

Fortunately, unlocking Atlas in FF16 is straightforward, meaning it’s not tied to any side quests. You must progress through the main campaign and start the, Out of the Shadows quest to unlock Atlas, the S-rank Notorious Mark. Once you’ve started this quest, you’ll find all the details regarding the Breaker of Worlds on your Hunt Board.

How to find the Atlas, the Breaker of Worlds, in FF16

On the Hunt Board’s the Breaker of Worlds flyer, there isn’t much information regarding Atlas, his exact location, or even his name. However, you will find Atlas in Cressida, Rosaria, and the closest waypoint is Martha’s Rest.

If you don’t need to stock up on consumables, you could teleport to Eastpool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before leaving for Cressida, stock up on all your consumables at the Martha’s Rest merchant, including health potions and tonics. If you can, I recommend completing the Weird Science quest before attempting the fight with Atlas because this quest increases the number of consumables you can hold. I found having these extra potions to be super helpful, and hopefully, they’ll help you survive and defeat Atlas.

How to defeat Atlas, the Breaker of Worlds, in FF16

You’ll earn substantial Gil and Renown for defeating Atlas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re ready to fight Atlas, there are three abilities you need to watch for and dodge, and they include:

Glowing AoE ground circles—Atlas will create multiple AoE circles on the ground as a circle. These will glow and blast light upwards from them. Atlas will also send a magical vertical attack toward your location. The best way to avoid this is to dodge out of the circles and then dodge the blade attack as soon as you see it coming. Sword Swipe—Atlas will send a horizontal magical blade attack toward you, which you must dodge just before it hits to avoid damage. Body Slam Lunge—Atlas will lunge at your location and attempt to slam into you. To avoid this, dodge out of the way as soon as you see Atlas drop his sword to the ground and begin to lunge.

One ability I recommend you take is Titan Block, as you can mitigate a good deal of Atlas’ damage, and combined with the Stoneskin Tonic, his attacks, when they hit you, won’t be as devastating.

To defeat Atlas, avoid getting hit by his mechanics, and strike when he finishes them, as that’s when he has a cooldown window. One of Atlas’ disadvantages is he’s slow, meaning it’s much easier to see his attacks coming, and you have a better chance of avoiding them.

If you dodge his attacks, strike during cooldowns, and use your potions and tonics as necessary, you’ll defeat Atlas in no time.

And, after beating him, you’ll earn Orichalcum, an important crafting material that can be used to create Gotterdammerung, one of the best weapons in Final Fantasy 16.

