How to get and use Orichalcum in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

Crafting your gear can be rewarding. However, obtaining rare materials, like Orichalcum, to craft the best equipment in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) can be challenging. Orichalcum was once abundant across Valisthea, but it’s now scarce. It’s so rare that you have to defeat the strongest Notorious Marks to get it.
How to get Orichalcum in Final Fantasy 16, explained
Orichalcum is a rare crafting material that can only be obtained through drops from four of the five S-ranked Notorious Marks, and these hunts can only be unlocked after you’ve completed a certain amount of the main campaign.
|S-Rank Hunt
|Prerequisite
|Location
|Orichalcum Drop Quantity
|Atlas
|Atlas is unlocked after starting the main quest, Out of the Shadow.
|Atlas is located in Cressida, Rosaria, and the nearest waypoint is Eastpool.
|One
|Svarog
|Svarog is unlocked after starting the main quest, Things Fall Apart.
|Svarog is located in Southern Mornebrume, Sanbreque, and the nearest waypoint is the Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate.
|One
|Gorgimera
|Gorgimera is unlocked after starting the main quest, Across the Narrow.
|Gorgimera is located in the Velkroy Desert, Dhalmekian Republic, and the closest waypoint is The Velkroy Desert.
|One
|Behemoth King
|Behemoth King is unlocked after starting the main quest, Back to Their Origin.
|Behemoth King is located in Vidargraes, Kingdom of Waloed, and the closest waypoint is Vidargraes.
|One
As these are S-ranked Notorious Marks, I recommend stocking up on all your consumables, crafting or equipping the best gear, and enhancing your abilities. And, if you haven’t done so already, be sure to complete the Weird Science quest to increase your consumable capacity. I found this made a massive difference in determining whether I lived or died in one of these S-ranked hunts.
And, once you’ve defeated three of these four S-ranked hunts, you may be able to craft Gotterdammerung.
How to craft Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16 using Orichalcum
Gotterdammerung is one of the best weapons you can have in Final Fantasy 16. But like all great things, you have to work for this one.
To begin, you must complete Blacksmith Blues’ quest four to get the blueprint for Gotterdammerung. And you’ll also get the weapon Ragnarok, which will be used as a crafting material for Gotterdammerung.
You need to obtain Orichalcum from either Atlas, Svarog, Gorgimera, or the Behomoth King, Darksteel from Thanatos or the Prince of Death, and Primitive Battlehorn from Gobermouch—all of which are Notorious Marks.
|Name of weapon
|Prerequisites
|Recipe
|Gotterdammerung’s Stats
|Gotterdammerung
|Notorious Marks Atlas, Svarog, Gorgimera, or the Behemoth King
Notorious Marks Thanatos or Prince of Death
Notorious Marks Gobermouch
Blacksmith Blues Quest four
|One Ragnarok
Three Orichalcum
Two Darksteel
One Primitive Battlehorn
|375 Attack Damage and 375 Stagger Damage
Orichalcum is a limited resource in Final Fantasy 16, much like Darksteel and Scarletite. But this is everything you need to know about its prerequisites, locations, and how to get it in FF16 to craft Gotterdammerung.