How to get and use Orichalcum in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

The best weapon requires the best materials.

Giant stone man with glowing swords in Final Fantasy 16
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crafting your gear can be rewarding. However, obtaining rare materials, like Orichalcum, to craft the best equipment in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) can be challenging. Orichalcum was once abundant across Valisthea, but it’s now scarce. It’s so rare that you have to defeat the strongest Notorious Marks to get it.

How to get Orichalcum in Final Fantasy 16, explained

Orichalcum is a rare crafting material that can only be obtained through drops from four of the five S-ranked Notorious Marks, and these hunts can only be unlocked after you’ve completed a certain amount of the main campaign.

Card with Orichalcum icon with history of the crafting material in Final Fantasy 16
Atlas is the first S-rank you’ll encounter that drops Orichalcum. Screenshot by Dot Esports
S-Rank HuntPrerequisiteLocationOrichalcum Drop Quantity
AtlasAtlas is unlocked after starting the main quest, Out of the Shadow.Atlas is located in Cressida, Rosaria, and the nearest waypoint is Eastpool.One
SvarogSvarog is unlocked after starting the main quest, Things Fall Apart.Svarog is located in Southern Mornebrume, Sanbreque, and the nearest waypoint is the Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate.One
GorgimeraGorgimera is unlocked after starting the main quest, Across the Narrow.Gorgimera is located in the Velkroy Desert, Dhalmekian Republic, and the closest waypoint is The Velkroy Desert.One
Behemoth KingBehemoth King is unlocked after starting the main quest, Back to Their Origin.Behemoth King is located in Vidargraes, Kingdom of Waloed, and the closest waypoint is Vidargraes.One

As these are S-ranked Notorious Marks, I recommend stocking up on all your consumables, crafting or equipping the best gear, and enhancing your abilities. And, if you haven’t done so already, be sure to complete the Weird Science quest to increase your consumable capacity. I found this made a massive difference in determining whether I lived or died in one of these S-ranked hunts.

And, once you’ve defeated three of these four S-ranked hunts, you may be able to craft Gotterdammerung.

How to craft Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16 using Orichalcum

Gotterdammerung is one of the best weapons you can have in Final Fantasy 16. But like all great things, you have to work for this one.

To begin, you must complete Blacksmith Blues’ quest four to get the blueprint for Gotterdammerung. And you’ll also get the weapon Ragnarok, which will be used as a crafting material for Gotterdammerung.

You need to obtain Orichalcum from either Atlas, Svarog, Gorgimera, or the Behomoth King, Darksteel from Thanatos or the Prince of Death, and Primitive Battlehorn from Gobermouch—all of which are Notorious Marks.

Name of weaponPrerequisitesRecipeGotterdammerung’s Stats
GotterdammerungNotorious Marks Atlas, Svarog, Gorgimera, or the Behemoth King
Notorious Marks Thanatos or Prince of Death
Notorious Marks Gobermouch
Blacksmith Blues Quest four		One Ragnarok
Three Orichalcum
Two Darksteel
One Primitive Battlehorn		375 Attack Damage and 375 Stagger Damage

Orichalcum is a limited resource in Final Fantasy 16, much like Darksteel and Scarletite. But this is everything you need to know about its prerequisites, locations, and how to get it in FF16 to craft Gotterdammerung.

