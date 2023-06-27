How to get and use Orichalcum in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

Crafting your gear can be rewarding. However, obtaining rare materials, like Orichalcum, to craft the best equipment in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) can be challenging. Orichalcum was once abundant across Valisthea, but it’s now scarce. It’s so rare that you have to defeat the strongest Notorious Marks to get it.

How to get Orichalcum in Final Fantasy 16, explained

Orichalcum is a rare crafting material that can only be obtained through drops from four of the five S-ranked Notorious Marks, and these hunts can only be unlocked after you’ve completed a certain amount of the main campaign.

Atlas is the first S-rank you’ll encounter that drops Orichalcum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

S-Rank Hunt Prerequisite Location Orichalcum Drop Quantity Atlas Atlas is unlocked after starting the main quest, Out of the Shadow. Atlas is located in Cressida, Rosaria, and the nearest waypoint is Eastpool. One Svarog Svarog is unlocked after starting the main quest, Things Fall Apart. Svarog is located in Southern Mornebrume, Sanbreque, and the nearest waypoint is the Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate. One Gorgimera Gorgimera is unlocked after starting the main quest, Across the Narrow. Gorgimera is located in the Velkroy Desert, Dhalmekian Republic, and the closest waypoint is The Velkroy Desert. One Behemoth King Behemoth King is unlocked after starting the main quest, Back to Their Origin. Behemoth King is located in Vidargraes, Kingdom of Waloed, and the closest waypoint is Vidargraes. One

As these are S-ranked Notorious Marks, I recommend stocking up on all your consumables, crafting or equipping the best gear, and enhancing your abilities. And, if you haven’t done so already, be sure to complete the Weird Science quest to increase your consumable capacity. I found this made a massive difference in determining whether I lived or died in one of these S-ranked hunts.

And, once you’ve defeated three of these four S-ranked hunts, you may be able to craft Gotterdammerung.

How to craft Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16 using Orichalcum

Gotterdammerung is one of the best weapons you can have in Final Fantasy 16. But like all great things, you have to work for this one.

To begin, you must complete Blacksmith Blues’ quest four to get the blueprint for Gotterdammerung. And you’ll also get the weapon Ragnarok, which will be used as a crafting material for Gotterdammerung.

You need to obtain Orichalcum from either Atlas, Svarog, Gorgimera, or the Behomoth King, Darksteel from Thanatos or the Prince of Death, and Primitive Battlehorn from Gobermouch—all of which are Notorious Marks.

Name of weapon Prerequisites Recipe Gotterdammerung’s Stats Gotterdammerung Notorious Marks Atlas, Svarog, Gorgimera, or the Behemoth King

Notorious Marks Thanatos or Prince of Death

Notorious Marks Gobermouch

Blacksmith Blues Quest four One Ragnarok

Three Orichalcum

Two Darksteel

One Primitive Battlehorn 375 Attack Damage and 375 Stagger Damage

Orichalcum is a limited resource in Final Fantasy 16, much like Darksteel and Scarletite. But this is everything you need to know about its prerequisites, locations, and how to get it in FF16 to craft Gotterdammerung.

