How to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

Crafting materials are a bit of a mystery in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16), as there’s no straightforward way to get them, and one of the critical materials for several items is Scarletite. Scarletite is one of the hardest metals in FF16 and also one of the rarest, as it requires the hottest fires to create. As such, there are only a few ways to get it in FF16.

How to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16, explained

Scarletite is a rare material that can only be obtained through drops from specific Notorious Marks and one side quest.

Side quests offer renown and valuable materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can be obtained from Quest or Campaign Requirements Location Scarletite Quantity Dozmare, The Griffin—Notorious Mark The Griffin is unlocked during the quest, Blacksmith Blues. The Griffin can be found on the wall by the gate below Norvent Valley in Sanbreque. One Fastitocalon—Notorious Mark Fastitocalon is unlocked after the Riddle of the Sands quest. Fastitocalon can be found North-East of the Belkroy Desert in The Dhalmekian Republic. Two Ten of Clubs—Notorious Mark Ten of Clubs is unlocked once you get the Things Fall Apart quest. Ten of Clubs can be found South-West of the Dravozd waypoint. One Holy Trumpitour—Notorious Mark Holy Trumpitour is unlocked once you get the quest, Cloak and Dagger. Holy Trumpitour can be found directly South of Lostwing past the Cellar Passage in Sanbreque. One Hot Water—Side Quest Hot Water quest can be obtained after you complete the quest; follow the Sands. Quest is given by Xaver, the Bathhouse Owner, at The Dalimil Inn in The Dhalmekian Republic. One

Unfortunately, Scarletite is a limited resource in Final Fantasy 16, much like the Wind Shard and Earth Shard, but this is everything you need to know about the prerequisites, locations, and how to get them in FF16.

