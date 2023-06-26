How to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

A rare, yet crucial crafting material.

Two men staring at a destroyed mountain under a shimmering sky in Final Fantasy 16
Crafting materials are a bit of a mystery in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16), as there’s no straightforward way to get them, and one of the critical materials for several items is Scarletite. Scarletite is one of the hardest metals in FF16 and also one of the rarest, as it requires the hottest fires to create. As such, there are only a few ways to get it in FF16.

How to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16, explained

Scarletite is a rare material that can only be obtained through drops from specific Notorious Marks and one side quest.

A card with the Scarletite crafting material icon on it in Final Fantasy 16
Can be obtained fromQuest or Campaign RequirementsLocationScarletite Quantity
Dozmare, The Griffin—Notorious MarkThe Griffin is unlocked during the quest, Blacksmith Blues.The Griffin can be found on the wall by the gate below Norvent Valley in Sanbreque.One
Fastitocalon—Notorious MarkFastitocalon is unlocked after the Riddle of the Sands quest.Fastitocalon can be found North-East of the Belkroy Desert in The Dhalmekian Republic. Two
Ten of Clubs—Notorious MarkTen of Clubs is unlocked once you get the Things Fall Apart quest.Ten of Clubs can be found South-West of the Dravozd waypoint.One
Holy Trumpitour—Notorious MarkHoly Trumpitour is unlocked once you get the quest, Cloak and Dagger. Holy Trumpitour can be found directly South of Lostwing past the Cellar Passage in Sanbreque.One
Hot Water—Side QuestHot Water quest can be obtained after you complete the quest; follow the Sands.Quest is given by Xaver, the  Bathhouse Owner, at The Dalimil Inn in The Dhalmekian Republic. One

Unfortunately, Scarletite is a limited resource in Final Fantasy 16, much like the Wind Shard and Earth Shard, but this is everything you need to know about the prerequisites, locations, and how to get them in FF16. 

