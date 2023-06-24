How to get Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

Crafting materials are crucial for upgrading or creating new gear in Final Fantasy 16. One of the critical materials you may encounter is the Wind Shard.

Even though I could only obtain this once—which may be the only time we can get this shard—it can be used to craft a great weapon. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Wind Shard and what to use it for.

How to get the Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

You can get the Wind Shard during the main campaign quest Awakening, where you battle against Benedikta and Garuda, the Warden of Wind. It is part of your reward for defeating her.

Unfortunately, I could only get this Wind Shard once while completing the quest for the first time. Even when replaying the fight with the Stage Replay at the Arete Stone, I couldn’t get this shard again. So, it may be a crafting material you can only get from defeating the Wind Eikon for the first time.

What to craft with the Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

At this point, there is only one weapon you can craft with the Wind Shard: Stormcry.

To craft Stormcry, head to the Blacksmith in Cid’s Hideaway or The Hideaway, depending on your progress in the campaign, and follow the recipe in the table below. I’ve included the damage and stagger stats as well.

Weapon name Recipe Damage Stagger Stormcry One Wind Shard 135 135

Stormcry is a one-of-a-kind weapon, so you can keep it if you enjoy collecting equipment or sell it once you get a better weapon. In most RPGs, I usually keep weapons forged with rare materials in case I can dismantle or break them down and get them back because obtaining rare materials can be tedious and drawn out.

But as dismantling equipment and gear isn’t a feature at the Blacksmith in Final Fantasy 16, there’s no real reason to keep Stormcry unless it’s for collection purposes.

Originally thought a requirement, it is not needed to craft Gotterdammerung, the best legendary sword in FF16, and the item you need to craft to get the Half Past Twilight trophy. So don’t worry if you’ve already sold it. What you do with it is up to you.

Sadly, the Wind Shard is a one-time crafting material you get by defeating the Wind Eikon, and it can only be used to craft a single item.

About the author