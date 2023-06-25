Final Fantasy 16 Griffin location: How to find and beat Dozmare

Finding and defeating Notorious Marks in Final Fantasy 16 is a great way to earn Renown and valuable materials. But one, in particular, is pretty challenging: Dozmare, the Griffin.

During the side quest Blacksmith’s Blues, a quest you obtain in the second half of FF16, you’re tasked with locating the Griffin Dozmare and the Leatherworker, who’s looking to kill the Griffin and harvest his own materials. And while the quest states to use the Hunt Board to help you locate the Griffin, it’s unclear where you need to go because there’s no quest marker for this on the map.

Although Dozmare is only a B-rank Notorious Mark, its mechanics are challenging. But here’s everything you need to know about where to find the Griffin and how to beat it in Final Fantasy 16.

How to find the Griffin Dozmare in Final Fantasy 16, explained

To find the Griffin, Dozmare, you must first teleport to Lostwing in the Holy Empire of Sambreque. From here, you need to head South-East towards the giant gate.

You must run close to the wall to trigger the Griffin’s cutscene. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may have to battle several enemies along the way. However, they are at a pretty low level, so they won’t take too much to defeat.

You’ll notice a large gate before you as you cross the bridge. Instead of moving towards it, veer to the right of the path, and head directly toward the wall. And once you get close enough to it, a cutscene will begin, where the Griffin leaps from the top of the wall and lands on the ground.

And your battle with Dozmare, the B-ranked Griffin, will soon commence.

How to beat the Griffin, Dozmare, in Final Fantasy 16

Dozmare is a challenging Notorious Mark because his mechanics are hard to figure out. These are the three you need to watch for and how to counter them:

Dozmare leaps into the air, but there are no lights or wind beneath him. When this happens, he’s about to lunge at you, so you need to dodge or shift away from where you’re standing. Dozmare leaps into the air with light and wind beneath him. This means an AoE wind spell is about to be let loose, and you need to double-dodge backward to get out of its range. I found that a single dodge-back wasn’t enough to avoid getting hit, so I highly recommend the double-dodge back if you can complete it in time. Dozmare leaps into the air but starts flying in circles. This means he’s about to perform a special attack where he will strike the ground where you’re standing and release a ring of energy around him. Before he lands, you must press dodge to avoid getting hit by Dozmare and the energy ripple. It can take a bit to get used to, but as long as you hit dodge before Dozmare hits the ground, you should be able to avoid it.

Once you know his mechanics, you can strike as soon as he moves. For example, when he lunges at you and hits the ground, you can immediately start attacking him because he must endure a brief cooldown before he can attack you again.

Related: All Notorious Marks locations in Final Fantasy 16

So, to defeat Dozmare, you must avoid his three mechanics and strike while he’s enduring his cooldown, or whenever an opportunity arises. It may be a little tedious only striking during specific windows, but it helps you avoid losing a large chunk of your health every time you’re hit.

Dozmare’s mechanics are quite tricky for a B-rank Notorious Mark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regarding consumables and items, I recommend stocking up on your potions and high potions to keep your health up and the Stoneskin Tonic for extra defense. It’s also a good idea to ensure you’ve leveled up your abilities and equipped your best gear to ensure your health, damage, and stagger damage are as high as possible.

But once you get the hang of Dozmare’s mechanics and strike when he’s down, you’ll beat him in no time. Once you do, you can finish your quest, earn some materials, and craft better gear at the Blacksmith.

And best of all, you’ll be one step closer to earning the two trophies tied to Notorious Marks—Think, Mark! and Hunter, Hunted.

About the author