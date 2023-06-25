How to get Electrum in Final Fantasy 16

Although you can get most crafting materials by defeating enemies, opening chests, and exploring Valisthea, rare ingredients like Electrum are harder to obtain and more difficult to find in Final Fantasy 16.

If you’ve noticed a craftable item at the Blacksmith that requires Electrum in particular, you may wonder where exactly in the world you can get it.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Electrum and use it in Final Fantasy 16.

Electrum in Final Fantasy 16, explained

Electrum is a crafting material that is dropped once you defeat the B-ranked Notorious Mark, Severian.

He’s the epitome of aesthetically pleasing yet deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix.

However, this Notorious Mark isn’t unlocked on the Hunt Board until you reach the quest After the Storm—the main quest after you return from destroying Drake’s Breath.

How to find and defeat Severian in Final Fantasy 16

According to the flyer on the Hunt Board, Severian can be located North of Sorrorwise in Rosaria. To find Severian, you must travel to Martha’s Rest and then head North-West from the village.

Be sure to have all your consumables stocked before starting the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix.

Before starting this fight, I recommend stocking up on all your health potions and the Stoneskin Tonic to increase your defenses for a limited time because Severian’s attacks really hurt if they hit you. This tonic saved me from being severed, literally.

To defeat Severian, you need to be careful of his three mechanics:

Giant Sword Lunge—If this hits you, it will take a good portion of your health. Severian swings his sword back and then lunges straight for you. When this happens, you’ll want to dodge to the side as soon as possible because it’s a very quick mechanic. AoE Dome and Ring—This attack occurs in two parts. First, he creates an AoE attack on the ground, and you need to dodge out of the area as quickly as possible. This AoE attack will disappear, and a ring will form around the perimeter of where that AoE dome attack was. This is where you need to shift or dodge toward Severian and attack him. Sword Windmill and Flying Electrical Orbs—This is also a two-part attack. Severian’s hand will glow, and his swords will emerge. He will then spin around, creating a deadly windmill, which you need to dodge away from. After this, Electrical Orbs stream from him, but they move slowly, so you should be able to run and avoid them.

Once you know his mechanics, you can strike during specific windows and eventually take him down. For your trouble, you’ll get some of the Electrum crafting material.

Final Fantasy 16: How to craft Drakeslayer’s Belt using Electrum

To craft the Drakelsayer’s Belt, you must complete the Blacksmith Blues side quest, as this unlocks better equipment, including the Drakeslayer’s Belt.

You need to slay one more Notorious Mark to obtain the rare ingredient Scarletite, and that’s Dozmare, the Griffin.

Once you’ve defeated both Notorious Marks and the Blacksmith Blues side quest, you can navigate to the Blacksmith in The Hideaway to start crafting. We’ve included everything you need to know about Drakeslayer’s recipe and stats in the table below.

Item Name Requirements Crafting Materials Drakeslayer’s Belt Stats Drakeslayer’s Belt – Blacksmith Blues

– Severian, Notorious Mark

– Dozmare, Notorious Mark

– Fanning Embers, the quest for the Talon – One Electrum

– One Scarletite

– One Dragon Talon (a drop from Dragon Aevis)

– Briar Clam Shells (purchased from Charon’s Toll) 74 Defense and 23 Health

Although defeating Severian is challenging, getting Electrum is a worthwhile reward so you can craft the Drakeslayer’s Belt in Final Fantasy 16.

