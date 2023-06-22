Will Final Fantasy 16 come to Xbox Series X?

Final Fantasy 16 is the latest major release to hit the market. The next installment of the classic franchise sees players take on an epic story, complete with dazzling visuals, an enticing plot, and fluid combat. As of right now, the game is only available on PlayStation 5 and envious Xbox players are curious if that will ever change.

Final Fantasy titles have been first released on PlayStation for quite a while. That has been the platform of choice for developer Square Enix, and it hasn’t changed this time around.

That said, Final Fantasy games haven’t been completely exclusive to Sony’s consoles. Final Fantasy 15, for example, was available on Xbox One on launch day. That has changed this time, as Final Fantasy 16 is a timed exclusive for PS5, meaning it will not launch on another system until a certain amount of time has passed.

Once that time has passed, Final Fantasy 16 will at least be available on PC, as that has been confirmed by Square Enix. So, the next big question is, will Xbox users get to join in on the fun as well?

Is Final Fantasy 16 arriving on Xbox Series X?

At this time, Square Enix has given no indication as to its plans regarding an FF16 port for Xbox Series X.

While this doesn’t mean anything either way, Xbox fans will likely have to wait quite a while before getting to play the latest installment in the Final Fantasy series.

Related: How to turn off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix has stated the PC port will release at least six months after launch, but the more likely timeframe is beyond that. It’s unclear when the PC port of FF16 will arrive, which could put any Xbox Series X port even farther away.

About the author