What is Vondel? Warzone’s rumored new map, explained

Vondel is believed to be the name of a new map that could be coming to Warzone 2 soon. It was first mentioned in a leak by Task Force Leakers in April, and again by CharlieIntel in May via a now-deleted image.

Details about what it entails and Vondel’s release date haven’t been fully revealed. There are, however, a number of things that can be deduced from these leaks.

Warzone’s Vondel map, explained

Vondel is the name of the fifth map coming to Warzone, according to the first leak. Rather than being a battle royale map that will replace or run alongside Al Mazrah, it is expected to only be playable in Resurgence—a faster-pace mode with smaller maps that has respawns. It also mentioned it would be an urban-themed map set in The Netherlands.

The second leak, which was deleted due to a DMCA strike, appeared to be an image of the map itself in its developmental stage.

It showed what looked like a European cityscape with a river, a windmill, and more, adding to the speculation it could be based in The Netherlands or somewhere similar.

A release date wasn’t mentioned in either of the leaks, but CharlieIntel seemed confident it would release “very soon” after their post on May 10. This would coincide with the Warzone 2’s next season beginning sometime in June, although that hasn’t been confirmed yet either.

Reactions to the map leaks have been positive. Players are eager to leave the desert wasteland of Al Mazrah behind in favor of urban warfare in an environment similar to Verdansk. Some wish the map was available in the main battle royale mode too, but at this stage, it sounds like it will be for Resurgence only.