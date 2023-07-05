Each season, Call of Duty fans look forward to two big updates, including a midseason “Reloaded” update that offers additional content on whatever was brought to the game with the numbered season.

Season Four Reloaded in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is expected to bring a bunch of new content this summer, including a new map, a new weapon, a new way to play Vondel in Warzone, and quality-of-life and balance updates, too.

Here’s when to expect new content to come to MW2 and Warzone in summer 2023’s midseason update.

When is MW2 Season Four Reloaded?

New content is coming.

The Season Four Reloaded update for MW2 and Warzone will likely release on July 12 or 19. An official release date has not been announced yet, but with the season due to end in just a few weeks, it is likely to land somewhere in the middle of July on a Wednesday and go live at 12pm CT.

This is how previous midseason updates have been rolled out, so something similar should be expected, but official confirmation is likely going to be released in the coming days.

MW2 Season Four Reloaded new content

Reload before Season 5 begins.

Here’s everything that’s expected to come in the new update that will hit a few weeks before a new season, season five, sometime in August.

A new weapon

A redacted, mystery shotgun is coming with the update, but nothing is known about it just yet. It will be the sixth shotgun in the game and only the second added since launch after the KV Broadside in season two.

The shotgun will most likely require an in-game challenge to unlock but could also be made available via a store bundle.

Vondel Waterfront multiplayer map

A beautiful day on the water.

A small section of the Warzone map will be coming to MW2 multiplayer as a six-vs-six map. It’s called Vondel Waterfront and features the POI of the same name.

Final Raid episode

“The last RAID episode for Special Ops will be released as part of Season 04 Reloaded,” Activision said. “Prepare your trio for the exciting conclusion to the RAID series before [[REDACTED]]; completing Episode 4 also unlocks new skin for Farah.”

Vondel Battle Royale

A new but familiar gulag experience.

Season four’s new Resurgence map will also be getting the battle royale treatment, including a new Gulag and other new content.

“This includes a brand-new subterranean Gulag for Vondel, hidden deep within the more medieval parts of town. Mid-season is also when the return of the Occupation Scan Public Event and a new quest for [[REDACTED]] involving [[REDACTED]] will be available.”

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

