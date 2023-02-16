If you want to secure victory in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you need the best weapons. Everyone else is already using them, so it’s time to level the playing field.
Weapons move up and down the ranks with each passing update and season, but there are always at least a few guns that players flock to when it’s time to drop in for BR matches on Al Mazrah or sweaty Resurgence games on Ashika Island.
Related: The best ranked play loadout in Modern Warfare 2
The weapon meta in Warzone 2 is a fluid one. You really have to stay on top of each update’s patch notes to see which weapon is rising, which is falling, and which you need to have a loadout for when it’s time to stop messing around with the squad and start grabbing W’s.
This is the current meta in Warzone 2.
Best meta assault rifle in Warzone 2 season 2
TAQ-56
- Muzzle: Harbinger D20
- Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz
- Bullet Velocity: +1.00in
- Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel
- Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in
- Optic: SZ Recharge-DX
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz
- Close: +1.80in
- Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip
- Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
The choice of Call of Duty League pros everywhere is also the choice of Warzone 2 stars. The TAQ-V hits like a truck, but struggles a bit at long range, and is often passed over for an LMG or sniper rifle.
Best meta SMG in Warzone 2 season 2
Fennec 45
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +2.40in
- Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip
- Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in
- Magazine: Fennec Mag 45
- Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz
- Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in
The best SMG in season two is the best SMG from season one. The Fennec 45 is a favorite of SMG runner-gunners all throughout Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, and this setup is perfect for dominating at close to mid-range.
Lachmann Sub
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz
- Aiming Stability: +2.40in
- Underbarrel: Agent Grip
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.80oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
- Recoil Steadiness: +1.00oz
- Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in
A second option is the Lachmann Sub, also quite popular in loadouts among players of all skill levels.
Best meta LMG in Warzone 2 season 2
RPK
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Recoil smoothness: +1.40oz
- Bullet velocity: +1.00in
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Aim down sight speed: -3.00z
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Recoil stabilization: +0.75oz
- Aiming idle stability: +0.40in
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
- Recoil smoothness: -0.70g
- Recoil steadiness: -9.00gr
The RPK has been dominant in Warzone 2 since its launch. It received a nerf at the start of season two, but is still the best option when it comes to light machine guns in battle royale.
RAPP H
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz
- Bullet Velocity: +1.00in
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.50 oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +51.00 ft
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00 oz
- Close: +1.80 in
- Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip
- Recoil Stabilization: +0.80 oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40 in
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
- Recoil Steadiness: +1.00 oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45 in
An alternate LMG option, the RAPP H excels at mid-range before struggling at a distance, making it a solid choice for Ashika Island and Resurgence mode.
Best meta sniper rifle in Warzone 2 season 2
Signal 50
- Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50
- Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz
- Far: -0.75in
- Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity
- Damage Range: +0.70g
- Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr
- Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45oz
Snipers aren’t quite as strong in Warzone 2 as they were in the original game, but the Signal 50 is the best choice for long-range kills on Al Mazrah when it comes to sniper rifles.
Best meta shotgun in Warzone 2 season 2
KV Broadside
- Muzzle: XTEN Full Choke
- Barrel: ZLR Sport-8
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Magazine: 25 Shell Drum
- Rear Grip: Brace LS
The newest shotgun in Warzone 2 is also its deadliest. Equipped with a seemingly never-ending 25-round magazine and ridiculous range, this nearly full-auto shotgun clears out small buildings like nothing else can.
This article will be updated as the Warzone 2 weapon meta shifts and changes with each update.