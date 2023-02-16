These are the dominant weapons right now.

If you want to secure victory in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you need the best weapons. Everyone else is already using them, so it’s time to level the playing field.

Weapons move up and down the ranks with each passing update and season, but there are always at least a few guns that players flock to when it’s time to drop in for BR matches on Al Mazrah or sweaty Resurgence games on Ashika Island.

The weapon meta in Warzone 2 is a fluid one. You really have to stay on top of each update’s patch notes to see which weapon is rising, which is falling, and which you need to have a loadout for when it’s time to stop messing around with the squad and start grabbing W’s.

This is the current meta in Warzone 2.

Best meta assault rifle in Warzone 2 season 2

TAQ-56

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Optic: SZ Recharge-DX Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Close: +1.80in

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The choice of Call of Duty League pros everywhere is also the choice of Warzone 2 stars. The TAQ-V hits like a truck, but struggles a bit at long range, and is often passed over for an LMG or sniper rifle.

Best meta SMG in Warzone 2 season 2

Fennec 45

Screengrab via Activision

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +2.40in

Agile Assault-7 Stock Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in

Fennec Stippled Grip

The best SMG in season two is the best SMG from season one. The Fennec 45 is a favorite of SMG runner-gunners all throughout Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, and this setup is perfect for dominating at close to mid-range.

Lachmann Sub

Screengrab via Activision

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz Aiming Stability: +2.40in

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Underbarrel: Agent Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Recoil Steadiness: +1.00oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in

Lachmann TCG-10

A second option is the Lachmann Sub, also quite popular in loadouts among players of all skill levels.

Best meta LMG in Warzone 2 season 2

RPK

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet velocity: +1.00in

ZLR Talon 5 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim down sight speed: -3.00z

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil stabilization: +0.75oz Aiming idle stability: +0.40in

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity Recoil smoothness: -0.70g Recoil steadiness: -9.00gr

7.62 High Velocity

The RPK has been dominant in Warzone 2 since its launch. It received a nerf at the start of season two, but is still the best option when it comes to light machine guns in battle royale.

RAPP H

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

ZLR Talon 5 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.50 oz Aiming Idle Stability: +51.00 ft

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00 oz Close: +1.80 in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80 oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40 in

Phase-3 Grip Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Recoil Steadiness: +1.00 oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45 in

Lachmann TCG-10

An alternate LMG option, the RAPP H excels at mid-range before struggling at a distance, making it a solid choice for Ashika Island and Resurgence mode.

Best meta sniper rifle in Warzone 2 season 2

Signal 50

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50 Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

29″ TV Kilo-50 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Far: -0.75in

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity Damage Range: +0.70g Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45oz

SA Finesse Grip

Snipers aren’t quite as strong in Warzone 2 as they were in the original game, but the Signal 50 is the best choice for long-range kills on Al Mazrah when it comes to sniper rifles.

Best meta shotgun in Warzone 2 season 2

KV Broadside

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: XTEN Full Choke

XTEN Full Choke Barrel: ZLR Sport-8

ZLR Sport-8 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

25 Shell Drum Rear Grip: Brace LS

The newest shotgun in Warzone 2 is also its deadliest. Equipped with a seemingly never-ending 25-round magazine and ridiculous range, this nearly full-auto shotgun clears out small buildings like nothing else can.

This article will be updated as the Warzone 2 weapon meta shifts and changes with each update.