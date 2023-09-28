The season six battle pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone added the final MW2 assault rifle, and it’s a contender for the meta in battle royale thanks to its consistent damage-dealing ability.

“A hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle chambered in 7.62 x 39 mm” is how Activision describes the TR-76 Geist. “Highly modular, this weapon system can be adapted to fit a wide range of tactics and combat scenarios.”

The Gunsmith is a playground for the TR-76 Geist, where you can truly have some fun customizing it for a variety of situations. But when it comes to Warzone and dealing with enemy player armor, it’s best to stick with a set that will excel at long range and with a big magazine.

Here are the best attachments to use on the TR-76 Geist for Warzone.

Best TR-76 Geist loadout in Warzone

This one packs a punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: TY-LR8 Recoil Stabilization: + 0.80 oz Recoil Control: + 0.35 in

TY-LR8 Barrel: Bruen Bridle Heavy Recoil Steadiness: + 0.50 lb Aim Down Sight Speed: – 0.40 in

Bruen Bridle Heavy Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil Stabilization: + 0.75 oz Aiming Stability: + 0.40 in

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity Recoil Smoothness: – 0.70 g Recoil Steadiness: – 9.00 gr

7.62 High Velocity

The Geist truly does hit hard, but I like to make it hit a bit harder and with some more accuracy than it has as a base stat with this specific set of attachments that are curated specifically for mid-range to long-range engagements on maps like Al Mazrah or Vondel.

These attachments will provide a massive buff to the Geist’s accuracy, along with more increases to its damage, range, and recoil control, turning it into an AR that’s worthy of your time on Al Mazrah when fighting enemies at a distance.

If you prefer to use an optic like the AIM OP-V4 or SZ Recharge-DX, feel free to swap out the 7.62 High Velocity for an increase in visibility, although the iron sights on the Geist are actually some of the best I’ve found in the game for assault rifles.

Best perk package for TR-76 Geist in Warzone

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost

I like to use this set of perks for most loadouts in Warzone because it functions as an all-purpose group for any kind of scenario. It’s especially helpful for AR loadouts thanks to Double Time and Battle Hardened since you’ll be a bit slower thanks to leaning into accuracy and recoil control vs. mobility.

Best equipment for TR-76 Geist in Warzone

Tactical: Stun or Smoke

Stun or Smoke Lethal: Semtex

The only choice to be made here is between Stun or Smoke. Stuns are great for disorienting enemies, both AI or otherwise, to buy you some time to move in for the kill or escape. But Smokes are great for some cover while on the run.

Semtex is a great all-purpose lethal as it can be thrown long distances without needing to cook it like a frag.

