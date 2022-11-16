How to increase your FPS in Warzone 2

Like with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or any first-person shooter, having a high number of frames per second (FPS) is an absolute must—and the all-new Warzone 2 is no exception.

Ideally, most players are looking for around 60 FPS, which for some computers may mean turning down a few graphics settings. But if sacrificing some light or shadow quality means a much smoother experience, then it’s most certainly worth it in the end.

Looking to increase your FPS in Warzone 2? Follow these tips.

Turn on the FPS counter in Warzone 2

Before you actually begin tweaking with graphics settings, you’ll want to turn on the FPS counter so that you can see how many frames per second you’re getting during matches.

This can be done by clicking on Interface from the main menu. Then, scroll down to the Telemetry section and hit Show More. Switch the FPS counter to On.

How to improve FPS in Warzone 2

The simplest and easiest way to improve FPS in Warzone 2 without having to change individual settings is to use the Performance mode for the recommended graphics quality preset. Go to Graphics, then to Quality. Under Quality Presets, click “Reset to Recommended,” then hit Performance.

Screengrab via Activision

This will optimize your settings to focus on improving FPS, based on your computer’s hardware and performance. Of course, you can also alter individual settings to improve FPS as well.

Best settings for improving FPS in Warzone 2

Here is a list of settings you can use to maximize FPS in Warzone 2, while not drastically reducing visual quality too much.

V-Sync (Gameplay): Off (unless you have screen tearing)

V-Sync (Menus): Off

Texture Resolution: Normal to Very Low, depending on your VRAM usage

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Nearby Level of Detail: High

Distant Level of Detail: Low

Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Particle Quality: Low

Particle Quality Level: Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

Shader Quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

Terrain Memory: Max

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality: Low to Medium

Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Water Caustics: Off

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Screen Space Shadows: Off

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Spot Cache: Low

Particle Lighting: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Static Reflection Quality: Low

Weather Grid Volumes: Off

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Depth of Field: Off

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

With these individual settings, you should only have to turn them to these lower settings if your recommended performance graphic quality preset is still producing low FPS.