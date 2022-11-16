Call of Duty’s Warzone 2 is the sequel to the hit battle royale that was released and grew in popularity in 2020. Part of the draw to the newest CoD game, Modern Warfare II, has been the promise of the highly anticipated sequel to the first game. Part of the success of the first Warzone was its free-to-play model, though.

What was so great about the first Warzone was that players were able to seamlessly join with friends and try it out from launch. But many are curious if Warzone 2 will also be free to download and play. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Warzone 2 will be free when it launches at 12pm CT today.

Is Warzone 2 free?

Fans of the first Warzone will be happy to know that they can hop into the game mode totally for free from launch. In fact, PC players can already find a dedicated launch page on Steam right now, allowing for pre-load ahead of the release. Players can also find the Warzone 2.0 page available on PlayStation and Xbox.

This continued free-to-play model will allow players to enjoy a new CoD experience this year even if they couldn’t get a copy of MW2 at full price. Anyone with a console or PC able to run MW2 will be able to land on the new map of Al Mazrah in just a couple of hours.

That being said, there will likely be a wide variety of in-game purchases, such as for the Call of Duty Points. These Points are used to purchase things like cosmetics and the seasonal battle pass, which are optional and don’t provide any advantage to the game.

That’s all you need to know about if Warzone 2 is free to play.