Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is here, giving players a chance to drop into a new map for a fresh experience on the popular battle royale title. The new Al Mazrah contains a few familiar spots from CoD history and a new arsenal of weapons is at your disposal as you try to survive with your squad.

Like its predecessor, Warzone 2 is free to play on all platforms. But some players might be concerned that they’ll need to dish out cash on consoles for an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription to play the game. So, do you need Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus to play Warzone 2?

Thankfully, you do not need a premium subscription on Xbox or PlayStation to play Warzone 2. You can download the game and jump into the action for free, although you’ll need an account on either platform to play.

This means all players can technically enjoy Warzone 2 free of charge. But you will need a subscription to play the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2, so consider this if you want to try both games.

Warzone veterans can expect the same hectic combat as they drop into Warzone 2. Teams will still battle other groups to survive, but there are also environmental dangers, like AI-controlled enemies lurking around every corner. Warzone 2 is also launching alongside the MW2 season 01 update, giving players a ton of new content to unlock as they dive into the game.