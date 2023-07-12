The latest Call of Duty and mainstream media crossover is now live in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Operator skins from the hit show The Boys were added to the MW2 store on July 12. Warzone and DMZ players can use these skins to take down their enemies while also trying out the new superpower-based field upgrades added with the season four reloaded update.

Some players aren’t exactly thrilled about the upcoming Black Noir skin in particular because they think it might run into similar issues to the notorious Roze skin, which was difficult to see in certain areas of the map when it was first released in 2020. But the other two The Boys skins seem like fun additions that many players will want to use in multiplayer, Warzone, and DMZ games.

Here’s what you need to know about how you can unlock the Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir skins in MW2 and Warzone.

How to get Starlight operator skin in MW2 and Warzone

The Starlight bundle was added to MW2 on July 12. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Starlight operator bundle is the first The Boys-themed cosmetic to enter MW2 and Warzone on July 12. The bundle costs 2,400 CoD Points and comes with the Starlight operator skin, three weapon blueprints, a finishing move, a weapon charm, a weapon sticker, a loading screen, and an emblem.

If you don’t already have any CoD Points on your account, 2,400 costs $19.99. If you have some saved up from previous battle passes, you can get 1,100 CoD Points for $9.99.

All you have to do to purchase this operator bundle is navigate to the store section of the MW2 menu. On PlayStation 5, you can do this by hitting R1 three times, which should take you from the home tab to the store. The Starlight operator bundle is currently the first item in the featured section of the store, so it should be one of the first options you see. On PS5, you can hit X to view the bundle or Square to purchase it.

How to get Homelander operator skin in MW2 and Warzone

Homelander is set to arrive on July 16. Image via Activision

The Homelander operator bundle is not yet available in MW2 and Warzone. It is set to be added on July 16, according to Activision. This bundle will cost 2,400 CoD Points—just like the Starlight bundle—and is expected to include the same types of items, including weapon blueprints and other similar cosmetics.

How to get Black Noir operator skin in MW2 and Warzone

Black Noir is the final The Boys skin coming to MW2. Image via Activision

Finally, the Black Noir operator bundle should be added to MW2 and Warzone on July 20, according to Activision. Just like the other The Boys-themed bundle, this one will also cost 2,400 CoD Points and include the same types of cosmetic items.

It is unclear how long these skins will each be available in the store. It’s possible that Homelander could replace Starlight in the store on July 16, or all of the skins might be available at the same time once they’re each added. So if you want to ensure you get your hands on these The Boys-themed items, act fast.

