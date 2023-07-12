Fight like Homelander with The Boys’ superpower-based field upgrades in MW2 season 4 reloaded

Rapid and relentless are two words that can describe Modern Warfare 2 gameplay, but they are also two words that can describe Amazon’s ever-popular series, The Boys. The show brings a unique and brutal twist to the superhero genre, and now, Call of Duty operators will have a chance to feel just as powerful as Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir while on the battlefield.

In MW2 season four reloaded, which went live today, players can access destructive new field upgrades that will harness the power of Temp V, which is the super serum featured in the show that allows any normal human being to gain superpowers for a short while.

It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 https://t.co/CMgkvPpR7f



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

📍 Additional 6v6 MP map pic.twitter.com/wRxViYczuZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 10, 2023

Unlike regular field upgrades that run out after a certain amount of time, however, the powers you gain from Temp V can be used whenever you wish. You can, however, lose the Temp V—and the possible powers it provides—if you die before activating the serum. Because of this, you’ll want to pop the Temp V as soon as you can, so that you don’t risk losing the chance of becoming a superhero.

If you find Temp V during your battles out on Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, or Vondel, you could acquire any of these four powers:

Charge Jump: Launches the player across the map without suffering any fall damage, and deals significant splash damage in a radius where they land.

Electric Shockwave: Sends out an electrical explosion that injures operators and AI enemies alike, along with destroying enemy vehicles and equipment.

Laser Vision: Players will levitate and fire a controlled laser beam from their eyes that burns through enemy players.

Teleport: Players are warped straight up into the air.

All four powers are extremely strong in multiple different situations, whether you’re repositioning on the map for a better circle, running away from a disadvantageous firefight, or simply trying to frag out with your laser eyes. From racking up kills for your Warzone KDA to exploring the world in DMZ, you can take over the battle as a Vought International superhero starting today.

