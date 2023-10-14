Best KV Inhibitor loadout and class build in Modern Warfare 3

The KV Inhibitor may be one of the strangest-looking guns in Call of Duty history, with an aesthetic blend between an assault rifle and sniper. But that doesn’t stop it from being an outrageously powerful weapon in a precision sniper’s hands. This is the best KV Inhibitor loadout for MW3.

Best KV Inhibitor loadout in MW3

The KV Inhibitor gives you room for error in your shots unlike any bolt action sniper rifle. This is due to its semi-auto firing rate. If any shots are missed, a quick adjustment with your aim will correct any mistakes and you can resume immediately with either a head or body shot.

Let’s dive into what exactly you should run with the Inhibitor, from attachments to loadout details, to truly get the most out of this semi-auto battle rifle.

Attachments

Stock – Ivanov Wood Stock (increased ADS and sprint-to-fire speed for quick-scoping)

(increased ADS and sprint-to-fire speed for quick-scoping) Grip – Broadside Factory Grip (increased ADS, sprint-to-fire, aim walking, and movement speed)

(increased ADS, sprint-to-fire, aim walking, and movement speed) Barrel – Kastovia KEK-40 Barrel (increased handling, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed)

(increased handling, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed) Laser – SL Razorhawk Laser Light (increased aim stability, sprint-to-fire speed, and ADS speed)

(increased aim stability, sprint-to-fire speed, and ADS speed) Magazine – 20 Round Mag (increased sprint-to-fire, aim walking, and ADS speed)

Loadout Details – Perks and Equipment

Your secondary pick should be based on your gameplay preference. If you like running in head-strong into incoming fire, a shotgun may be the best secondary option for you. Alternatively, you might find success in weapons like SMGs and powerful pistols. For this Inhibitor build, we recommend the WSP Stinger. For perks and equipment, we recommend Battle Rage (Tactical), Frag Grenade (Lethal), A.C.S (Field Equipment), Infantry Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Climbing Boots, and EOD Padding.

We suggest Battle Rage for a quick resupply of health. Combined with EOD Padding, it helps extend your lifespan, which is vital. The Inhibitor class is incredibly fast-paced and all about repositioning. Having the extra health can give you the edge over your opponents and allows you to use the Inhibitor’s kit to its fullest (with an extended magazine and improved agility). The Infantry Vest, Climbing Boots, and Quick-Grip Gloves offer improved speed and make it easier to switch positions and gain the high-ground advantage, or simply move away from incoming fire.

How to find success with a semi-auto battle rifle in MW3

Not only does the KV Inhibitor allow the user to make errors, but it’s much easier to set the killfeed alight with back-to-back kills in a short period of time. Although collaterals may be few and far between, the Inhibitor can one-shot enemies one after the other within quick succession, making it a very powerful tool in Modern Warfare 3.

Due to its fast firing rate, the build above focuses on speed and movement across the map. Instead of holding a vantage point, the Inhibitor works best front and centre, where switching to a strong secondary such as an SMG will feel natural if you run out of bullets in the Inhibitor.

With all snipers, you will find the most success getting headshots. The Inhibitor has a reduced chance of hitting those one-shot kills to the body from afar but due to its fast mobility and large magazine, opting for closer ranged battles will do you more favors than playing from a distance. Figure out where the enemy squad spawns in throughout the match and get into a position where you can see most of the opposing side. This will allow you to pick off enemies with clean headshots, then enter the danger zone to finish the job when the pack is weeded out.

The Inhibitor is a very versatile weapon with its primary strengths being its speed, fire rate, and ability to chase after enemies with different spawn points on the map.

This was our full guide on the best KV Inhibitor class to use in MW3. For more Modern Warfare 3 content, be sure to check out our explanation of all MW3 Perks.

