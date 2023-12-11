The best KV Inhibitor loadout in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Modern Warfare 3 integration added a number of new weapons to play with, including the sniper rifle in our best KV Inhibitor loadout in Warzone.

Sniping will always have a place in battle royale, thanks to its ability to take down enemies in a shot or two. The KV Inhibitor is one of MW3’s snipers added to the newest Warzone iteration, and it’s one that grinders who like to snipe may want to include in their loadouts.

This is what we think is the best set of attachments to use in our best KV Inhibitor loadout in Warzone.

Best KV Inhibitor loadout in MW3 Warzone

A good sniper option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The KATT-AMR sniper is the favorite early on in MW3 Warzone, but the KV Inhibitor is a fun second choice for snipers who like to stay quiet, deal damage from a distance, and do their best impression of the All Ghillied Up mission from CoD 4.

Best KV Inhibitor attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel

Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel Underbarrel: SK Skeletal Vertical Grip

SK Skeletal Vertical Grip Ammunition: .338 Magnum High Grain Rounds

.338 Magnum High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

I really like the Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel for its versatility, since it provides boons to everything from Sprint to Fire Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed to Gun Kick Control and Recoil Control, meaning you don’t have to sacrifice power for mobility here.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is a meta attachment for the Muzzle slot thanks to its strength of adding Recoil Control, Bullet Velocity, and Damage Range, while also keeping your shots off of the enemy radar.

Tip: Pace your shots with the KV Inhibitor. It may be tempting to rapid fire, but you will want to be careful to hone your accuracy with successive shots.

Since the KV Inhibitor is semi-auto and not bolt action and I like to follow up shots quickly with another, I like the SL Skeletal Vertical Grip for its Recoil Control, too, while the Ivanov ST-70 Grip will help with the sniper’s annoying Aiming Idle Sway and stability.

And since it’s a long-range sniper weapon, it’s important to use the .338 Magnum High Grain Rounds to keep your shots coming in quickly and from further distances. Otherwise, it’ll be much harder to measure bullet drop and hit shots.

Best KV Inhibitor perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package: Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: E.O.D. Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Secondary weapon: WSP Swarm or BAS-B SMG

WSP Swarm or BAS-B SMG Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Smoke Grenade

At this point, every perk three should feature Tempered for its ability to change your three armor plates to two, meaning you only need two plates to reach full health in Warzone.

When it comes to a secondary weapon for sniping in Warzone, you can’t go wrong with an SMG like the WSP Swarm or a hybrid weapon like the BAS-B.