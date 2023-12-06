Call of Duty: Warzone’s gigantic roster of weapons has a few shining stars, like the BAS-B. And we’ve got you covered with the best BAS-B loadout in Warzone so far.

The BAS-B was an early favorite in MW3’s beta, more so after launch, and is a beast in Warzone battle royale, too. The battle rifle can be fired in full auto and that means it’s an immediate option for the top choice for long-range guns in Urzikstan.

Here are the best attachments to use in the best BAS-B loadout in Warzone.

Best BAS-B loadout in Warzone

A long-range beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like in MW3, the BAS-B is an absolute beast in Warzone for long-range weapon options. With the right attachments, you may find your new favorite primary weapon to dominate Urzikstan with.

Best BAS-B attachments in Warzone

Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Ravage-20 Heavy Stock

Ravage-20 Heavy Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: STT88 Grip

These attachments turn the BAS-B into a battle royale monster. The Bruen Venom Long Barrel provides a massive buff to both Bullet Velocity and Range and Recoil Control, which is key when fighting at long-range in BR to pick up as many kills as possible.

The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is the early favorite in that attachment slot, and it’s very similar to some meta scopes from Warzone in the past. It offers 2.5x magnification without having a scope glint, which many mid-range scopes now have in Warzone.

As is usually the case in BR with higher health due to armor, the 45 Round Mag is a necessity, and the STT88 Grip is a big one to use on the BAS-B because it provides a massive help for Firing Aim Stability, Gun Kick Control, and Recoil Control.

Best BAS-B perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Secondary Weapon: Preferred SMG

Preferred SMG Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade or Stun Grenade

I love this perk package because it combats the BAS-B’s slow mobility and handling with three perks focused on speed, which is the focus of MW3’s Warzone. And Tempered is always a safe bet for Perk Three because it saves you time when plating up.

Tip: Find the right mix of perks for your playstyle. I prefer this one because it suits my playstyle and a general run-and-gun playstyle as well.

Make sure to equip your favorite Warzone SMG, such as the WSP Swarm or Striker, in the secondary slot of your favorite loadout to use when it’s time to haul ass across Urzikstan. You don’t want to be doing that with the BAS-B’s slow mobility.

For throwables, it comes down to preference. Stuns are strong in Warzone, but so are smokes, which can cover you as you approach or flee enemies.