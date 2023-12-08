Strike them where it hurts and get a W.

A Call of Duty: Warzone grinder is only as good as their choices of weaponry, and that’s why we’ve got you covered with the best Striker loadout in Warzone for when it’s time to chase some Ws.

The Striker, or UMP 45, was an immediate favorite for SMG players when MW3 launched, and it’s a strong gun in Warzone as well. Warzone functions very differently from MW3 multiplayer, but the gun translates decently well to battle royale with the right set of attachments and perks.

This is the best way to set up your class for the best Striker loadout in Warzone.

Best Striker loadout in MW3 Warzone

Big mag, big damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Striker is one of the better SMG options in MW3, and it holds its own in Warzone, too. It’s one that most players who’ve tried MW3 will have leveled up already, but if you haven’t, it’s worth trying out to add to your battle royale arsenal.

Best Striker attachments in MW3 Warzone

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock

Lachmann MK2 Light Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 48 Round Mag

48 Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

This is a strong loadout for the Striker as a purely close-range weapon because it focuses on increasing Recoil Control, Mobility, and Handling, all while providing a much-needed buff to the magazine size with the 48 Round Mag—a necessity when dealing with BR’s higher health.

Tip: The Striker should be pulled out whenever you’re moving across open areas and want to be as fast as possible, or when approaching close-quarters combat situations, like inside of buildings in Urzikstan.

I like the DR-6 Handstop because it really leans into the Striker’s ability to move, react, and fire quickly with increases to Aim Walking Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Movement Speed.

Best Striker perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Battle Hardened Perk 2: E.O.D. Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary weapon: DG-56 or BAS-B

DG-56 or BAS-B Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

I enjoy using this perk package for SMG-based loadouts like this one because it is all about quick movement and awareness. Battle Hardened and E.O.D. both protect from lethals and tacticals, and High Alert will ping you whenever an enemy is looking in your direction, which is when I like to swap to the Striker and haul ass to safety.

The Striker is a good secondary option for close-range combat, which means you will need a strong long-range weapon. Assault rifles like the DG-56 or Holger 556 are great, the BAS-B battle rifle is very powerful, and snipers should enjoy their time with the KATT-AMR.