Call of Duty players dreaming of using classic CoD guns in Warzone 2 had their prayers answered alongside season three of Modern Warfare 2 with the introduction of the FJX Imperium.

One of the all-time great and memorable CoD guns, also known as the Intervention, has transitioned from one MW2 to the next. The 2009 MW2 sniper rifle was a fan-favorite and a mainstay in montages everywhere. It’s back with a vengeance.

The bolt-action sniper is a beauty, and it’s made even better by customizing it in the Gunsmith, immediately making it one of the best sniper rifles in all of Warzone 2 and MW2 alike.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on your FJX Imperium in Warzone 2.

Best FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone 2

Barrel: Ceros 29″ Aim Walking Speed: -0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

Ceros 29″ Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Aim Walking Steadiness: +0.50oz Aim Down Sight Speed: -51.00ft

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .408 High Velocity

.408 High Velocity Rear Grip: Skull-40 Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45in

Skull-40 Bolt: FJX Blast

Why this is the best FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone 2

This loadout for the sniper rifle formerly known as the Intervention is lightning-quick, and it hits like a mini nuke to the chest or head, especially if you swap out the High Velocity rounds for the Explosive attachment.

Starting in season three, bolt-action sniper rifles with the Explosive ammo attachment can one-shot enemies to the head. But we’ve found that the High Velocity rounds offer a more consistent experience without losing bullet velocity and penetration.

As always, pair up this sniper rifle with a close-range SMG or even an LMG for mid-range engagements to better your chances at finding success in Warzone 2, depending on which map you’re playing.

In the end, though, the FJX Imperium is a blast from the past and these attachments will be giving you flashbacks to the winter of 2009

Best perk package for FJX Imperium in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Focus, Ghost

You can’t go wrong with this perk package for any sniper load out in Warzone 2. You’ll always want to be on the move quickly and quietly, but Focus is a special addition when compared to other common perk packages to help you rein in your shots when sniping at long range.

Best equipment for FJX Imperium in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun grenade

Stun grenade Lethal: Claymore or Semtex

Stun grenades and flash grenades are all you should be running in your tactical slot in Warzone 2 simply because they’re both just way too strong to deny. Your lethal choice depends more on your playstyle, and more aggressive players grab the Semtex instead of the Claymore.