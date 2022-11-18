Welcome to Al Mazrah. The Warzone 2 map is gigantic, filled with a variety of locations for players to fight in, but mainly dominated by open areas and long sightlines that are perfect for snipers.

There are several snipers to choose from in Warzone 2, but its best might just be the default one that’s readily available to players at the outset. The MCPR-300 is a beast in the right hands and made even stronger in the Gunsmith once it’s leveled.

The MCPR-300 is strong enough on its own, but leveling it up by playing modes like DMZ or Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will unlock some attachments that will make you a force to be reckoned with from afar on Al Mazrah.

Here’s the best setup and loadout for the MCPR-300 sniper rifle in Warzone 2. Just be careful about that sniper scope glint giving away your position too much.

Best MCPR-300 loadout in Warzone 2

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5 Round Mag

This set of attachments could become the standard for sniper loadouts in Al Mazrah for the foreseeable future.

Other sniper rifles have their place in the meta, but the MCPR-300 stands above the rest for the time being thanks to its damage output and Gunsmith customization. With these attachments, you can turn an already-strong sniper into a long-range beast by increasing its range, accuracy, and handling all without sacrificing much at all.

For true domination, pair this sniper up with a strong SMG like the Vaznev-9K or Lachmann Sub for close-quarters fights. If you prefer to stay at mid-range, use an M4, TAQ-56, or Kastov 762 to keep yourself alive and chasing down victories in BR.