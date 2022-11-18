Warzone 2 is here, and players are hunting for the best loadouts to use while chasing down battle royale victories.

Al Mazrah is a tremendously large map, filled with all sorts of environments. There are mountainous areas, suburban regions, urban cities, and wide open fields. Because of this, you will need to equip weapons that work in a variety of scenarios.

While the majority of fights will take place over longer sight lines, you’re going to need a close-range weapon to deal with enemies within buildings, and the Lachmann Sub is one of the best weapons for that specific situation. It’s one of the top SMGs in the game for a reason.

Here’s the best way to equip your Lachmann Sub in the Gunsmith to find victories in Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Lachmann Sub stands near the top of the list when it comes to close-range options in the early days of Warzone 2 and MW2, so it’s worth the grind to unlock it and use it in the trenches of the battle royale game.

This group of attachments will help the Lachmann Sub hone in on the role that it’s truly meant for, which is to use it in close-range encounters all across Al Mazrah. Accuracy and recoil control will both be buffed, which is necessary for this SMG to really flourish.

This should be the second weapon you purchase from a buy station in Warzone 2, with the first gun being a long-range option like your favorite assault rifle or sniper. But if you want to hunt for a loadout themed around this gun, do the same thing with the Overkill perk equipped, and get ready to shred the scoreboard.