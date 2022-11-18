Al Mazrah is a dangerous place in Warzone 2. You’re going to need some sick weaponry to defend yourself and your squad from all of the hazards it has to offer.

Functionally, Warzone 2 is very similar to Warzone Caldera. When it comes to weapons, you will likely need a long-range gun and a close-range weapon to swap to when you’re being pushed by the enemy or if you find yourself indoors.

One of the favorite weapons in MW2 multiplayer is the Vaznev-9K, so players are taking that SMG into Al Mazrah and already finding some success. But the attachments you need for BR slightly differ for what works in something like Hardpoint because the situations you may be using an SMG for in Warzone 2 are often quite different.

Here’s the best way to equip the popular Vaznev-9K for success in Warzone 2.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The SMG of the Kastovia weapon platform in MW2 translates extremely well to the gameplay in Warzone 2, meaning the time invested into unlocking the gun is definitely worth it if you’re trying to chase down victories in Al Mazrah.

The Vaznev is one of the best guns currently available for close-range battles in CoD. It’s an excellent choice as a secondary weapon option paired up with a long-range gun like an assault rifle, LMG, or sniper rifle.

This set of attachments will increase the Vaznev’s accuracy, recoil control, and handling, making it even stronger for quickly moving through the long sightlines of the map or swapping to when pushing into one of Al Mazrah’s many buildings and close-quarters environments.