If you want to drop in to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 games in battle royale or Resurgence, you need a good submachine gun. The meta shifts every now and then, and one of the guns joining the fray of late is the VEL-46.

The VEL-46 is a “maneuverable submachine gun with moderate recoil” according to its in-game description, but there’s something it isn’t called that’s very important: It’s the MP7 of classic CoD games. If you loved it before, you’ll likely love it again.

Here’s the best setup to use on the VEL-46, or MP7, in Warzone 2.

Best VEL-46 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp Recoil Stabilization: + 0.80 oz Gun Kick Control: + 0.35 in

Bruen Cubic Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Sprint to Fire Speed: – 0.50 oz Aim Down Sight Speed: – 25.00 ft

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed

VEL A-568 Collapsed Ammunition: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip Recoil Steadiness: + 1.00 oz Aim Idle Stability: + 0.20 in

ZLR Combat Grip

Why this is the best VEL-46 loadout in Warzone 2

This is an excellent SMG build for the run-and-gunners among us who like to get up close and personal with the enemy team with reckless abandon. The VEL-46 is one of the better truly close-range options in the game, and that’s why its usage has been on the rise.

Its pick rate has been steadily climbing throughout season two, making it into player loadouts for those who are looking for a change of pace from the meta.

But make no mistake, this weapon could be the meta any day with another few nerfs to some of the more popular guns.

Related: The best assault rifles in Warzone 2

This loadout will increase the VEL-46’s mobility and handling, further leaning into its strengths, but with some negative effects to recoil. Because of this, make sure to pair it up with a good assault rifle in your second slot to fight enemies out of its range capabilities.

Best perk package for VEL-46 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost

The go-to perk package for SMG specialists everywhere. You will stay on the move with Double Time and Battle Hardened, allowing you to get up close and personal for the range you should be using the VEL at. And with Ghost, they won’t see you coming on their radar. Use Fast Hands for a quick reload to get back into the fight and finish off their squad.

Best equipment for VEL-46 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Stun Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

This equipment will serve you well regardless of game mode or map in Warzone 2. Stuns are incredibly powerful, and the choice between semtex or throwing knife comes down to personal preference and play style.