The best assault rifles in Warzone 2

Having the best weapon build on the field in Warzone 2 means maximizing your chances at landing a victory and stacking up a fat kill number alongside it. Before you drop in, you need to know what weapon you’re rocking in battle royale.
Loadouts are more difficult to get in Warzone 2, but you can still build your favorite weapon in the Gunsmith and purchase it immediately at buy stations throughout Al Mazrah. A good assault rifle is essential to any BR player’s kit when it comes down to chasing down victories with the squad.
Warzone 2’s roster of guns is massive and it will only get better over time, so it’s important to know which weapons are worth leveling up, unlocking, and using in your loadout when it comes time to run from the gas circle and into enemy fire. A few simple attachments could spell the difference between winning and losing.
Here are the best assault rifles you can use in Warzone 2, along with a full set of attachments for each of them.
Best ARs in Warzone 2
M4 Warzone 2 loadout
- Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel
- Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic
- Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip
TAQ-56 Warzone 2 loadout
- Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40
- Stock: Tactique Brute Stock
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip
Kastov 762 Warzone 2 loadout
- Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40
- Optic: Schlager 3.4x
- Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip
Kastov 545 Warzone 2 loadout
- Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40
- Barrel: IG-K30 406mm
- Optic: Schlager 3.4x
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
M13B Warzone 2 loadout
- Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40
- Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag