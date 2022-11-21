The best assault rifles in Warzone 2

Having the best weapon build on the field in Warzone 2 means maximizing your chances at landing a victory and stacking up a fat kill number alongside it. Before you drop in, you need to know what weapon you’re rocking in battle royale.

Loadouts are more difficult to get in Warzone 2, but you can still build your favorite weapon in the Gunsmith and purchase it immediately at buy stations throughout Al Mazrah. A good assault rifle is essential to any BR player’s kit when it comes down to chasing down victories with the squad.

Warzone 2’s roster of guns is massive and it will only get better over time, so it’s important to know which weapons are worth leveling up, unlocking, and using in your loadout when it comes time to run from the gas circle and into enemy fire. A few simple attachments could spell the difference between winning and losing.

Here are the best assault rifles you can use in Warzone 2, along with a full set of attachments for each of them.

Best ARs in Warzone 2

M4 Warzone 2 loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Demo Precision Elite Factory Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

TAQ-56 Warzone 2 loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Tactique Brute Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Kastov 762 Warzone 2 loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

KSTV-RPK Factory Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Kastov 545 Warzone 2 loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 60 Round Mag

M13B Warzone 2 loadout

Screengrab via Activision