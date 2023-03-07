Best one-shot sniper loadouts in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s massive maps and modes should be a field day for snipers.
But in the battle royale game, most players in any given match have several plates of armor to break through before you can deal damage to their HP. This makes it difficult to kill enemies swiftly with sniper rifles, and it seems to be more of a difficult task than it was in the original Warzone game.
Players everywhere have been experimenting with different sniper rifles and attachments to try and find the perfect build to take down enemies in one hit, to varying degrees of success and outright failure.
Here are all the details about one-shot sniper rifle loadouts in Warzone 2.
Can snipers one-shot in Warzone 2?
After a recent in-game change, sniper rifles in Warzone 2 can no longer reliably kill enemies in one shot.
Players had recently found a lot of success with a certain sniper rifle loadout for the MCPR-300 using the .300 Mag Incendiary attachment. But it suddenly stopped working after what players call a “stealth nerf,” because the change was not mentioned in any updates or patch notes.
It seems as though whatever happened with the Incendiary ammo, it was not the intention of the sniper rifle to one-shot opponents. Although Infinity Ward and Raven have not said so, sniper rifles in Warzone 2 are not meant to one-shot enemies with the current armor and HP system in place.
Although one-shot snipers are no more in Warzone 2, there may come a day or a loadout that makes it possible. New weapons are added, attachments are changed, and philosophies also change when it comes to game development.
For now, here are some of the best overall sniper rifle loadouts to use in Warzone 2.
Best sniper loadouts in Warzone 2
Signal 50
- Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50
- Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz
- Far: -0.75in
- Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity
- Damage Range: +0.70g
- Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr
- Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45oz
MCPR-300
- Barrel: 22″ OMX-456
- Aim Walking Speed: -0.50lb
- Damage Range: +0.02in
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz
- Far: -0.75in
- Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity
- Damage Range: +0.70g
- Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr
- Magazine: 5 Round Mag
SP-X 90
- Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz
- Aiming Stability: +2.40in
- Ammunition: .300 High Velocity
- Damage Range: +0.80g
- Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr
- Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz
- Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in
Victus XMR
- Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops
- Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super
- Aim Walking Speed: -0.50lb
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive
- Damage Range: +0.70g
- Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45in
This article will be updated with new loadouts and information if the one-shot sniper situation in Warzone 2 changes.