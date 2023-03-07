Best one-shot sniper loadouts in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s massive maps and modes should be a field day for snipers.

But in the battle royale game, most players in any given match have several plates of armor to break through before you can deal damage to their HP. This makes it difficult to kill enemies swiftly with sniper rifles, and it seems to be more of a difficult task than it was in the original Warzone game.

Players everywhere have been experimenting with different sniper rifles and attachments to try and find the perfect build to take down enemies in one hit, to varying degrees of success and outright failure.

Here are all the details about one-shot sniper rifle loadouts in Warzone 2.

Can snipers one-shot in Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

After a recent in-game change, sniper rifles in Warzone 2 can no longer reliably kill enemies in one shot.

Players had recently found a lot of success with a certain sniper rifle loadout for the MCPR-300 using the .300 Mag Incendiary attachment. But it suddenly stopped working after what players call a “stealth nerf,” because the change was not mentioned in any updates or patch notes.

🚨 SNIPER STEALTH NERF 🚨



Incendiary rounds seem to have been nerfed in Warzone as snipers can no longer down a fully armored enemy in 1 hit, even with the fire rounds equipped. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 24, 2023

It seems as though whatever happened with the Incendiary ammo, it was not the intention of the sniper rifle to one-shot opponents. Although Infinity Ward and Raven have not said so, sniper rifles in Warzone 2 are not meant to one-shot enemies with the current armor and HP system in place.

Although one-shot snipers are no more in Warzone 2, there may come a day or a loadout that makes it possible. New weapons are added, attachments are changed, and philosophies also change when it comes to game development.

For now, here are some of the best overall sniper rifle loadouts to use in Warzone 2.

Best sniper loadouts in Warzone 2

Signal 50

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50 Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

29″ TV Kilo-50 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Far: -0.75in

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity Damage Range: +0.70g Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45oz

SA Finesse Grip

MCPR-300

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456 Aim Walking Speed: -0.50lb Damage Range: +0.02in

22″ OMX-456 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Far: -0.75in

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity Damage Range: +0.70g Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr

.300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5 Round Mag

SP-X 90

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz Aiming Stability: +2.40in

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Ammunition: .300 High Velocity Damage Range: +0.80g Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr

.300 High Velocity Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in

Schlager Match Grip

Victus XMR

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super Aim Walking Speed: -0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive Damage Range: +0.70g Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr

.50 Cal Explosive Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45in

Bruen Q900 Grip

This article will be updated with new loadouts and information if the one-shot sniper situation in Warzone 2 changes.