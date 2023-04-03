A familiar weapon, a new map, and much more are coming.

The wait is almost over, Call of Duty fans.

Season three is confirmed to be coming on April 12, bringing new content, quality-of-life updates, a new battle pass, and a whole lot more to the universe of CoD in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

While the bulk of what’s coming in the new season has been shrouded in mystery for some time, we now have an idea of what to expect to be playing when the new season is available to players on all platforms on an upcoming Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s everything that’s been confirmed (or leaked) to be coming in season three of MW2 and Warzone 2.

MW2 season 3 patch notes

On April 3, players got their first taste of what’s coming to MW2 in season three, including a new weapon and a new six-vs-six map, thanks to a video posted by CoD on social media.

Screengrab via Activision

Content creator FaZe Dirty starred in the video, revealing a new sniper rifle called the FJX Imperium. And while it was never mentioned by name, the look and feel of the gun combined with the fact that it’s “an old friend” makes it look like it’s the all-time classic favorite Intervention from 2009’s MW2.

The video also confirmed a new six-vs-six map will be coming in the next season. It’s called Pelayo’s Lighthouse, and a short gameplay snippet showed it in action. It appears to be a night-time map with rainy weather.

More content is likely included in the update, and further official information is expected in the days leading up to the season’s launch on April 12.

Warzone 2 season 3 early patch notes

A data mine of a previous CoD update revealed that Warzone 2 could be adding both Plunder and ranked modes in season three.

Warzone ranked has been in development for some time, with developers previously confirming it would be coming soon. Now that files are in the game, it’s possible that ranked could be coming in season three.

Plunder mode would make a triumphant return in Warzone 2 after first debuting in Warzone 1. The mode which tasks players with grabbing the most amount of money possible is a fun alternative to the classic battle royale.

DMZ season 3 early patch notes

Little is known and less is confirmed about DMZ in season three thus far.

But previous leaks from leaker accounts that have since been suspended claim that a new faction reputation system will be added into the game, allowing players to “build reputation with each faction,” which will have a “reputation and trust system” to either reward or penalize players depending on the faction.