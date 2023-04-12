The winds of change are here, and it isn't just the exfil chopper.

Warzone 2‘s season three is bringing a litany of changes to the game, and even reading the season three patch notes can be overwhelming due to the volume of adjustments they bring. DMZ is also getting a much-needed coat of paint with the new season on April 12, with important additions coming to the game.

Season three will add a new faction to DMZ, joining the ranks of Legion, Black Mous, and White Lotus (and Crown, if you own Modern Warfare 2). Season three won’t wipe progress, but more importantly, it will also bring several new elements and mechanics.

With season three, players will get new operator slots that work similarly to Insured slots. If that operator dies, you’ll lose what was on them—but your other operators will be unscathed. The Barter system also offers an opportunity to turn lead into gold by transforming some less-than-useful items into items you may need for general use or even just missions.

Players can also have new plate carriers and vests, tune their Contraband weapons in the new Workbenches, and even find new ways to extract. Here are the full DMZ season 3 patch notes, according to the official website.

Full DMZ season 3 patch notes

New Faction

[REDACTED] has arrived with new Faction Missions coming throughout Season 03.

Barter

We are introducing Barter for players to have another way to gear-up during deployment. Barter can be found at Buy Stations and offers exchange of certain items for useful equipment. Remembering these “Recipes” will be a useful tool for acquiring specific items. Barter is not player-to-player.

Workbench

The Workbench has arrived in DMZ and allows players to customize Contraband Weapons during deployment – this includes any equipped weapon that may be insured or looted. Players will be able to add or remove attachments based on their weapon progression. Craft the perfect build or add the right attachment for an advantage in situational combat.

Active Duty Operator Slots

Individual Operators now go on “Active Duty” when used by the player. Only one Active Duty slot can be equipped at a time, but all players will start with three slots. Active Duty Operators have their own persistent items: Exfil Streak, Dog Tag Rarity, Backpack Type, Killstreak, Gas Mask, and Self Revive. When failing to exfil, only that individual Operator will have its gear, streak, and Dog Tag rarity reset. All other Operators will not be affected.

Along with Persistent Operators being added into DMZ, we are adding certain Bundles to the Store that have additional Active Duty Operator Slots included.

Private Exfil

Campers got you down? Private exfil will be available at Buy Stations to trigger an exfil chopper to land at an exfil point that is inactive for other players during that match. It doesn’t mean you won’t be spotted by an enemy squad, but there may be less heat than one of the public points visible on the Tac Map.

As mentioned above the Heavy Chopper will be in DMZ and Battle Royale. Find fuel around the map to utilize this new vehicle. Flying it out of bounds will automatically trigger exfiltration.

New Contract

Supply Run Similar to Safecracker, Operators will need to locate and loot three crates.



New Equipment/Items

Rebreather – new Field Upgrade that allows players to breathe underwater

Skeleton Key – this key can unlock any locked space in place of a specific key

Four New Plate Carriers Tempered – Two stronger armor plates vs. three plate (same as BR) Comms – audio alert when an enemy Player or squad is nearby and increased duration of all UAVs and UAV Towers Medic – faster teammate revives and self-revives Stealth – will not appear on enemy radars (Ghost Perk)

Two New Backpacks Secure – items are kept to that Active Duty Soldier if they are eliminated in an Extraction Zone and are not consumed for XP upon successful exfil Scavenger – maximum item slots at the cost of the third weapon slot



UI/UX

Reworked the Factions tab for better ease of use. Revamped Faction Mission menu layout for better ease of use Missions are now shown in a vertical list with new mission buttons

Shortened description panel so that selected Missions can be viewed on the right side

Added a new section to the Challenge menu that tracks the Player’s current progress for Weapons Cases and the awards they have, or are trying to achieve

Gameplay

“Out of the Deep” mission is now easier to complete First step no longer requires killing Operators Second step can be completed with kills from the surface of water

Reduced range requirements for the M4 Weapons Testing and Lachmann Weapons Testing Missions

Changed “Non-Discriminatory” mission to require killing cartel soldiers instead of Shadow Company soldiers

The details of a Story Mission are now hidden until the Player unlocks the Story Mission by completing five of the six missions in the tier

The Secure Intel Contract now reveals the closest commander to the Upload Station instead of a random one

Upon failing to exfil from a deployment, a Player’s selected Lethal, Tactical, and Field Upgrade will now default to what was previously selected, rather than having to reselect those slots

Increased overall amount of loot found in world

Toolboxes now spawn more Field Upgrades, gun oil, and blow torches

Military containers, rifle cases, and weapon lockers all spawn more items overall Spawn rates of Plate Carriers, medical items, gun oil, documents, and food rations have been increased

New potential spawn location for Weapons Case on Al Mazrah

Bug fixes