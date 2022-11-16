A Call of Duty operator is only as good as their loadout weapon, chock full of attachments that make it better and perform well in certain scenarios. Warzone 2 has the same Gunsmith system as Modern Warfare 2, but the weapons need to perform differently in BR than they do in multiplayer.

It’s crucial to know just what kind of weapon you’ll be picking up when you find one of the many buy stations scattered around Al Mazrah. Considering the massive size of the new location, a sniper rifle is usually a safe bet if you want to take down enemies while maintaining space between you and them.

Assault rifles and LMGs have way more recoil in Warzone 2, so sniper rifles look to be an important part of the meta, at least in the game’s early days. There are several MW2 snipers available at launch, but some rise above the rest.

Here are the best sniper rifles to use to take down enemies from a distance on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.

Best snipers in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

More snipers will be added to Warzone 2 over time, but for now, these are the best sniper rifles and attachments to use on them in battle royale. Al Mazrah is a big place, so make sure you drop in prepared with one of these high-powered snipers.

MCPR-300

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5 Round Mag

SP-X 90

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Victus XMR

Screengrab via Activision