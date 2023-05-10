After years of waiting, ranked play has finally come to Warzone.

Warzone 2’s ranked competitive mode is here as of May 10’s Season Three Reloaded update, and Call of Duty grinders everywhere are dropping into Al Mazrah for some of the sweatiest, most high-intensity battle royale games they’ve ever played, all in the name of climbing the leaderboards.

While ranked in Warzone 2 is largely similar to regular matches, the stakes are higher than ever, so players will want to run the best possible weapons and perks to help maximize their Skill Rating gains and chances at pulling in the victory.

Related: How to earn SR for ranked play in Warzone 2

Here are our suggestions for some of the best weapons and loadouts to use in Warzone 2 ranked play.

Best SMG for Warzone 2 ranked

When fighting in the final few circles or defending yourself against an enemy team pushing you from within one of Al Mazrah’s several close-quarters buildings, bring an SMG with you to even the odds.

Vaznev-9K

Screengrab via Activision

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Markeev R7 Stock Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +2.40in

Markeev R7 Stock Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45in

Demo-X2 Grip

Lachmann Sub

Screengrab via Activision

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz Aiming Stability: +2.40in

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Underbarrel: Agent Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Recoil Steadiness: +1.00oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in

Lachmann TCG-10

Best AR for Warzone 2 ranked

The bread and butter weapon for most CoD players, especially in Warzone, assault rifles excel at medium range and are great for a variety of situations.

Related: The best weapons to use in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

ISO Hemlock

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40 oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00 in

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Fielder-T50 Recoil Steadiness: +0.50 lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40 in

Fielder-T50 Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00 oz Far: -1.65 in

AIM OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Kastov-762

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Far: -1.65in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Best sniper for Warzone 2 ranked

When you want to strike from afar, picking up kills but also staying in safety to keep yourself alive longer for more SR gains, you might want to equip one of these sniper rifles.

MCPR-300

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456 Aim Walking Speed: -0.50lb Damage Range: +0.02in

22″ OMX-456 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Far: -0.75in

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Magazine: 5-Round Mag

FJX Imperium

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Ceros 29″ Aim Walking Speed: -0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

Ceros 29″ Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Aim Walking Steadiness: +0.50oz Aim Down Sight Speed: -51.00ft

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .408 High Velocity

.408 High Velocity Rear Grip: Skull-40 Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45in

Skull-40 Bolt: FJX Blast

Best LMG for Warzone 2 ranked

An alternative to assault rifles, LMGs are dominant in Warzone 2 thanks in large part to their high firepower combined with huge magazine sizes. You can lay down suppressing fire at a distance with these guns.

SAKIN MG38

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Close: +1.80in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior LMG Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Bruen Warrior LMG

RAAL MG

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Far: -1.80in

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: SA Side Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

SA Side Grip

Best shotgun for Warzone 2 ranked

If blowing enemies away up close is more your speed, try out this shotgun and pair it with a long-range option to cover yourself from multiple angles in Warzone 2 ranked.

Related: The best M13B loadout in Warzone 2

KV Broadside

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: XTEN Full Choke

XTEN Full Choke Barrel: ZLR Sport-8

ZLR Sport-8 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

25 Shell Drum Rear Grip: Brace LS

Best perk package for Warzone 2 ranked

Image via Activision

If you want to find success in Warzone 2, you’re going to need the right perks.

Base perks: Overkill and Battle Hardened

Overkill and Battle Hardened Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

This perk package allows you to carry two primary weapons with Overkill. High Alert is also incredibly strong when trying to remain stealthy in Al Mazrah since it will alert you to the direction of any enemy who’s currently spotting you.

Related: All skill divisions in Warzone 2 and how much SR you need for each

We prefer High Alert to other Ultimate perks, but it depends on your playstyle.

Base perks: Double Time and Battle Hardened

Double Time and Battle Hardened Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: Ghost

If you’re a player who likes to avoid confrontation, this is the best kind of setup for you. Ghost is great for players calling in UAVs in your vicinity, and if you want to avoid them, that’s the Ultimate perk we suggest.

Best equipment for Warzone 2 ranked

Image via Activision

Equipment in Warzone 2 ranked comes down to player preference. You can play more aggressively with something like a stun and throwing knife, or you could camp it out a bit with a claymore. It depends on how you want to rank up. We suggest something of a mixture of playstyles.