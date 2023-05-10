After years of waiting, ranked play has finally come to Warzone.
Warzone 2’s ranked competitive mode is here as of May 10’s Season Three Reloaded update, and Call of Duty grinders everywhere are dropping into Al Mazrah for some of the sweatiest, most high-intensity battle royale games they’ve ever played, all in the name of climbing the leaderboards.
While ranked in Warzone 2 is largely similar to regular matches, the stakes are higher than ever, so players will want to run the best possible weapons and perks to help maximize their Skill Rating gains and chances at pulling in the victory.
Here are our suggestions for some of the best weapons and loadouts to use in Warzone 2 ranked play.
Best SMG for Warzone 2 ranked
When fighting in the final few circles or defending yourself against an enemy team pushing you from within one of Al Mazrah’s several close-quarters buildings, bring an SMG with you to even the odds.
Vaznev-9K
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Stock: Markeev R7 Stock
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +2.40in
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.80oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45in
Lachmann Sub
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz
- Aiming Stability: +2.40in
- Underbarrel: Agent Grip
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.80oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
- Recoil Steadiness: +1.00oz
- Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in
Best AR for Warzone 2 ranked
The bread and butter weapon for most CoD players, especially in Warzone, assault rifles excel at medium range and are great for a variety of situations.
ISO Hemlock
- Muzzle: Harbinger D20
- Recoil Smoothness: +1.40 oz
- Bullet Velocity: +1.00 in
- Barrel: Fielder-T50
- Recoil Steadiness: +0.50 lb
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40 in
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00 oz
- Far: -1.65 in
- Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
Kastov-762
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz
- Bullet Velocity: +1.00in
- Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel
- Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz
- Far: -1.65in
- Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip
- Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
Best sniper for Warzone 2 ranked
When you want to strike from afar, picking up kills but also staying in safety to keep yourself alive longer for more SR gains, you might want to equip one of these sniper rifles.
MCPR-300
- Barrel: 22″ OMX-456
- Aim Walking Speed: -0.50lb
- Damage Range: +0.02in
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz
- Far: -0.75in
- Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive
- Magazine: 5-Round Mag
FJX Imperium
- Barrel: Ceros 29″
- Aim Walking Speed: -0.50lb
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Aim Walking Steadiness: +0.50oz
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -51.00ft
- Ammunition: .408 High Velocity
- Rear Grip: Skull-40
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45in
- Bolt: FJX Blast
Best LMG for Warzone 2 ranked
An alternative to assault rifles, LMGs are dominant in Warzone 2 thanks in large part to their high firepower combined with huge magazine sizes. You can lay down suppressing fire at a distance with these guns.
SAKIN MG38
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz
- Bullet Velocity: +1.00in
- Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel
- Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz
- Close: +1.80in
- Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior LMG
- Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in
RAAL MG
- Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
- Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz
- Bullet Velocity: +1.00in
- Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel
- Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz
- Far: -1.80in
- Underbarrel: SA Side Grip
- Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz
- Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in
Best shotgun for Warzone 2 ranked
If blowing enemies away up close is more your speed, try out this shotgun and pair it with a long-range option to cover yourself from multiple angles in Warzone 2 ranked.
KV Broadside
- Muzzle: XTEN Full Choke
- Barrel: ZLR Sport-8
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Magazine: 25 Shell Drum
- Rear Grip: Brace LS
Best perk package for Warzone 2 ranked
If you want to find success in Warzone 2, you’re going to need the right perks.
- Base perks: Overkill and Battle Hardened
- Bonus perk: Fast Hands
- Ultimate perk: High Alert
This perk package allows you to carry two primary weapons with Overkill. High Alert is also incredibly strong when trying to remain stealthy in Al Mazrah since it will alert you to the direction of any enemy who’s currently spotting you.
We prefer High Alert to other Ultimate perks, but it depends on your playstyle.
- Base perks: Double Time and Battle Hardened
- Bonus perk: Fast Hands
- Ultimate perk: Ghost
If you’re a player who likes to avoid confrontation, this is the best kind of setup for you. Ghost is great for players calling in UAVs in your vicinity, and if you want to avoid them, that’s the Ultimate perk we suggest.
Best equipment for Warzone 2 ranked
Equipment in Warzone 2 ranked comes down to player preference. You can play more aggressively with something like a stun and throwing knife, or you could camp it out a bit with a claymore. It depends on how you want to rank up. We suggest something of a mixture of playstyles.
- Tactical: Stun or Heartbeat Sensor
- Lethal: Semtex, Throwing Knife, or Claymore