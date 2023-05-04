All skill divisions in Warzone 2 and how much SR you need for each

For the first time in Call of Duty history, players can now make their grand quest to the top of the leaderboards in Warzone 2 with the introduction of ranked play in Modern Warfare 2‘s Season Three Reloaded update.

The popular battle royale has seen the rise of many talented players as they fight against hundreds of other soldiers on the sands of Al Mazrah and run and gun their way to the final circle. Only the best of the best can stand on top, and now, you can show off your true skills with your ranked tiers.

Related: When is ranked play coming to Warzone 2?

Additionally, these ranks are not just earned through winning games—although it does help a ton. There are plenty of ways to gain SR as you pass the ranks on the way to the summit, but there are also easy ways to lose SR at the same time.

All skill divisions in Warzone 2

Image via Activision

Like regular ranked play in MW2, Warzone 2 will feature eight skill divisions of differing levels, based on how much SR you have. Players can gain SR by getting kills, assists, and by finishing at a higher placement than the other squads in a given match.

You lose SR every time you load up into a game as part of a deployment fee, and the price for deployment will increase as you increase in skill division. As a result, players will be much more incentivized to play aggressively to make their deployment fee worth it, or else they’ll be dropping into a lower division sooner rather than later.

Division thresholds and deployment fees

Image via Activision

For any players in Bronze, rejoice: There is no deployment fee for those of you trying to climb out of the lowest rank in the game. For every skill division after, however, there will be a fee that increases with rank. SR thresholds are also much higher as you approach the upper echelons of the leaderboards.

The SR thresholds for every division are as follows:

Bronze

Silver: 900 SR

Gold: 2,100 SR

Platinum: 3,600 SR

Diamond: 5,400 SR

Crimson: 7,500 SR

Iridescent: 10,000 SR

Top 250: 10,000+ SR

Related: Warzone 2’s first ranked play iteration reportedly bans one hated weapon, preventing end-game cheese

The deployment fees for each rank are as follows: